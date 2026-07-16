ITAB Group AB: Interim Report 6 months - 1 January-30 June 2026

Second quarter (1 Jan-30 Jun 2026)

Net sales amounted to MSEK 3,201 (3,242). Currency-adjusted sales decreased by 1 percent compared with the preceding year.

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding non-recurring items of MSEK -26 (-39) amounted to MSEK 288 (291) 2).

Operating profit before amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets (EBITA) excluding non-recurring items of MSEK -26 (-39) amounted to MSEK 180 (175) 2).

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 138 (120) and the operating margin was 4.3 percent (3.7). Operating profit was charged with non-recurring items of MSEK -26 (-39). 2)

Profit after financial items totalled MSEK 90 (48). Profit was charged with non-recurring items of MSEK -26 (-39). 2)

Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 61 (21). 2)

Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK 0.21 (0.06). 2)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -112 (-53).

Reporting period (1 Jan-30 Jun 2026)

Net sales increased by 1 percent to MSEK 6,123 (6,061). Currency-adjusted sales increased by 3 percent compared with the preceding year, of which organic growth amounted to -4 percent. The acquisition of HMY had an impact of +7 percent.

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding non-recurring items of MSEK -31 (-94) amounted to MSEK 562 (584) 2).

Operating profit before amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets (EBITA) excluding non-recurring items of MSEK -31 (-94) amounted to MSEK 344 (367) 2).

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 280 (246) and the operating margin was 4.6 percent (4.1). Operating profit was charged with non-recurring items of MSEK -31 (-94). 2)

Profit after financial items totalled MSEK 182 (121). Profit was charged with non-recurring items of MSEK -31 (-97). 2)

Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 131 (62). 2)

Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK 0.47 (0.20). 2)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 102 (-27).

The equity/assets ratio at the end of the quarter was 36 percent (33).

Net debt excluding lease liabilities amounted to MSEK 2,424 (2,977).

Combined financial information for the ITAB Group (pro forma) 3)

Due to the acquisition of HMY, which was completed on 31 January 2025, selected profit items per quarter and for full-year 2025 are also presented on a pro forma basis to illustrate the financial effects of the acquisition. Refer to Note 8 in the Interim Report for more information.

Reporting period Outcome Pro forma

(MSEK) Jan-Jun

2026 Jan-Jun

2025

Δ Net sales 6,123 6,550 -7% Gross profit excl. non-recurring items 2) 1,520 1,606 -5% Gross margin, % 24.8 24.5 EBITA excl. non-recurring items 2) 344 379 -9% EBITA margin, % 5.6 5.8

1) HMY is consolidated in the ITAB Group as of 1 February 2025 and is therefore included for two months (February-March) in the first quarter of 2025 and 11 months (February-December) for full-year 2025.

2) EBITDA, EBITA, operating profit and profit after financial items for the second quarter of 2026 were charged with non-recurring items of MSEK -26. For more information, refer to Note 9 in the Interim Report. Non-recurring items pertain primarily to integration and restructuring costs as well as acquisition costs in conjunction with the acquisition of HMY.

3) Combined financial information for the ITAB Group (pro forma summary) per quarter and for full-year 2025 including HMY as of 1 January 2025. Refer to Note 8 in the Interim Report for more information.

Events during the reporting period

Björn Borgman took over as the new President & CEO of the ITAB Group on 1 May 2026. Glauco Frascaroli served as interim CEO & and CEO from 7 January to 30 April 2026.

ITAB Group participated in the world's leading retail trade fair EuroShop in Düsseldorf in February, where ITAB and HMY - for the first time together - presented their joint expertise and solutions for creating attractive and efficient store experiences. The Group's offering attracted considerable attention from both new and existing customers.

At the end of April, the ITAB Group entered into a framework agreement with one of the leading grocery chains in UK for the delivery and installation of shop fittings across their stores. Although there are no minimum commitments, the total value of the products and services is estimated at MEUR 12 for the coming three years.

In accordance with a resolution adopted at the Annual General Meeting, the Parent Company changed its name to ITAB Group AB (publ) on 25 May 2026. The purpose is to clearly highlight that the ITAB Group is an international group consisting of several strong brands, such as ITAB, HMY, Checkmark, Imola Retail Solutions (IRS), Blink, and others.

In mid-June, the ITAB Group was awarded a framework agreement with a leading grocery chain for a large-scale rollout of entrance and exit gate systems, checkout gates and customer flow management solutions at more than 400 stores across multiple European countries. Although there are no minimum commitments, the agreement runs for an initial term of 12 months and the total value of products, services and installations is estimated at approximately MEUR 8.

President's comments -

Earnings performance in line with the preceding year - full focus on improved profitability

"Overall, the business climate in the quarter was cautious. While many of our operations continued to deliver a stable performance, earnings were negatively impacted by lower sales and profitability primarily in Italy, the UK and the Middle East. The Group's sales for the quarter decreased by 1 percent compared with the preceding year and our EBITA margin improved to 5.6 percent. The integration of HMY and realisation of cost synergies are proceeding according to plan. At the same time, we are focusing intensely on mitigating cost increases in the first half of the year through several activities across the whole value chain and tailored price adjustments, and on creating a more flexible cost structure to better manage project-driven volume fluctuations over time. The overall goal is to gradually progress toward our financial target of a 7-9 percent operating margin," concludes President & CEO Björn Borgman.

Please read the full President's comments in the Interim Report.

Jönköping, 16 July 2026

ITAB Group AB (publ)

Webcast presentation on 16 July 2026 at 10:30 a.m. CEST

ITAB arranges a webcast presentation today, 16 July 2026 at 10:30 a.m. CEST, in which Björn Borgman, President & CEO, and Andreas Helmersson, CFO, will present the Interim Report for the second quarter 2026 and answer any subsequent questions.

To participate via webcast - please use the weblink below. Via the webcast you are able to ask questions in writing.

https://itab-group.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026



To participate in the teleconference, please register via the weblink below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference call. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/itab-group/q2-report-2026/dial-in



The information in this report is such that ITAB Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons below, at 8:00 a.m. CEST on 16 July 2026.

This report is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original Interim Report. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Helmersson, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +46-70 929 32 26

Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46-70 660 31 32

ITAB Group AB (publ), Box 9054, SE-550 09 Jönköping, Sweden

itabgroup.com, itab.com

Together with our customers, we co-create retail experiences that connect people with brands they love by sharing our collective experience, commercial insights, solutions, services and design thinking, driven by strong local hearts and global minds, underpinned by the ITAB Group brands. Our complete offer includes consultative design services, custom-made interiors, solutions for self-service and traditional checkouts, smart gates and guidance solutions, professional lighting and sound systems, and interactive digital solutions for the physical store. The ITAB Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 13 billion and approximately 5,300 employees. The ITAB share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.