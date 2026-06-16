ITAB Group AB: ITAB signs agreement for gates and guidance solutions to leading grocery chain in Europe

ITAB Group ("ITAB") has been awarded a framework agreement for a large-scale rollout of entrance and exit gates systems, checkout gates and customer flow management solutions for grocery stores across multiple European countries. The customer is a leading European grocery chain and ITAB's solutions will be integrated into more than 400 existing stores and checkout areas. Although there are no minimum commitments, the agreement runs for an initial term of 12 months and the total value of products, services and installations is estimated at approximately MEUR 8.

ITAB will work closely with the customer, a leading European grocery chain with a large store network, to ensure seamless delivery and installation of ITAB's high-quality gates and guidance systems in more than 400 stores across multiple European countries. The solutions will be integrated into existing store formats and checkout areas with the purpose of enhancing the chain's operational efficiency and loss prevention, as well as contributing to their customers' shopping experience.

"This agreement strengthens our relationship and deepens the collaboration with this important customer. It also strengthens ITAB's position as one of the leading solution partners in retail technology with cutting-edge checkouts, gates and guidance for the retail sector in Europe. The agreement confirms the Group's capability to deliver cross-border rollout projects and our ability to support store security, loss prevention, and customer flow optimisation. We are proud to be part of this collaboration and look forward to delivering success together", says Björn Borgman, President & CEO of ITAB Group.

The implementation of the agreement will begin shortly. Although there are no minimum commitments, the total value of the products and services is estimated at approximately MEUR 8 for the next 12 months.

Jönköping, 16 June 2026

ITAB Group AB (publ)

This information was submitted for publication at 9:30 a.m. CEST on 16 June 2026.

This is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original press release. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.



For further information, please contact:

Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46-70 660 31 32

ITAB Group AB (publ), Box 9054, SE-550 09 Jönköping, Sweden

itabgroup.com, itab.com

Together with our customers, we co-create retail experiences that connect people with brands they love by sharing our collective experience, commercial insights, solutions, services and design thinking, driven by strong local hearts and global minds, underpinned by the ITAB Group brands. Our complete offer includes consultative design services, custom-made interiors, solutions for self-service and traditional checkouts, smart gates and guidance solutions, professional lighting and sound systems, and interactive digital solutions for the physical store. The ITAB Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 13 billion and approximately 5,300 employees. The ITAB share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.