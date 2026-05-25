ITAB Shop Concept AB: ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ) changes name to ITAB Group AB (publ)

The listed parent company of the ITAB Group is changing its name to ITAB Group AB (publ) after the Swedish Companies Registration Office has now approved the company's application for a name change.

The Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2026 approved the proposal for a name change by adopting new Articles of Association, after which a formal application for a name change was submitted to the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The Swedish Companies Registration Office has today approved the company's application for a name change. The share's ticker name ITAB on Nasdaq Stockholm and the ISIN code for the listed ordinary share will not change.

"Following the acquisition of Financière HMY, which was completed in early 2025, the ITAB Group is the leading European solution provider in design, interiors, technology and lighting systems for retail stores. With the name change of the listed parent company, we now more clearly highlight that we are an international group consisting of several strong brands, such as ITAB, HMY, Checkmark, Imola Retail Solutions (IRS), Blink, and others," says Björn Borgman, President & CEO of ITAB Group.

The various companies within the ITAB Group will continue to develop under their current names and brands. More information about the Group can be found at itabgroup.com.

Jönköping, 25 May 2026

ITAB Group AB (publ)

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 09:15 a.m. CEST on 25 May 2026.

This is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original press release. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.



For further information, please contact:

Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +46 70 660 31 32

ITAB Group AB (publ), Box 9054, SE-550 09 Jönköping, Sweden

itabgroup.com, itab.com

Together with our customers, we co-create retail experiences that connect people with brands they love by sharing our collective experience, commercial insights, solutions, services and design thinking, driven by strong local hearts and global minds, underpinned by the ITAB Group brands. Our complete offer includes consultative design services, custom-made interiors, solutions for self-service and traditional checkouts, smart gates and guidance solutions, professional lighting and sound systems, and interactive digital solutions for the physical store. The ITAB Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 13 billion and approximately 5,300 employees. The ITAB share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.