ITAB Shop Concept AB: ITAB signs agreement for delivery of shopfitting to leading grocery chain in United Kingdom for a total value of 12 MEUR

ITAB Group ("ITAB") has been awarded a framework agreement with one of the leading grocery chains in United Kingdom for the delivery and installation of high-quality shopfitting, equipment and services across their stores. The agreement builds on ITAB's role as a strategic partner, supporting the chain on its ambition to renovate and refurbish its stores. Although there are no minimum commitments, the agreement runs for an initial term of approximately 3 years and the total value of the framework agreement is estimated at MEUR 12.

ITAB will work closely with the customer, a leading grocery chain in United Kingdom, to ensure seamless delivery and installation of high-quality shopfitting, equipment and services. The products, solutions and services will support sustainability and enhance the chain's operational efficiency and customer experience. Under the agreement, ITAB will comply with strict data protection, health & safety, employment standards, and responsible sourcing policies across all deliveries and services.

"This long-term framework agreement strengthens our relationship and deepens the collaboration with this important customer, and will support their ambitious refurbishment programme. It also confirms ITAB's role as a trusted partner in delivering retail solutions that support sustainability, innovation, and exceptional customer service. We are proud to be part of this exciting next chapter and look forward to delivering success together", says Glauco Frascaroli, Interim President & CEO of ITAB Group.

The implementation of the agreement has already begun. Although there are no minimum commitments, the total value of the products and services is estimated at MEUR 12 for the coming 3 years.

Jönköping, 28 April 2026

ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ)

This information was submitted for publication at 10:30 a.m. CEST on 28 April 2026.

This is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original press release. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.



For further information, please contact:

Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46-70 660 31 32

ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ), Box 9054, SE-550 09 Jönköping, Sweden

itab.com, itabgroup.com

At ITAB Group we help customers turn brand experience into physical reality through our know-how, solutions and eco-system of partners. By co-creating efficient retail solutions that deliver convenient and inspiring consumer experiences, we create value-based outcomes for our customers that help drive measurable results and drive returns and benefits in the short, mid and long-term. The complete offer includes consultative design services, custom-made interiors, solutions for self-service and -checkouts, smart gates and guidance solutions, traditional checkouts, professional lighting systems, and interactive digital solutions for the physical store. ITAB Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 13 billion and approximately 5,300 employees. The ITAB share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.