ITAB Shop Concept AB: Interim Report 3 months - 1 January-31 March 2026

First quarter (1 Jan-31 Mar 2026)

Net sales increased by 4 percent to MSEK 2,922 (2,819).

Currency-adjusted sales increased by 9 percent compared with the preceding year, of which organic growth amounted to -7 percent. The acquisition of HMY had an impact of +16 percent.

Currency-adjusted sales increased by 9 percent compared with the preceding year, of which organic growth amounted to -7 percent. The acquisition of HMY had an impact of +16 percent. Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding non-recurring items of MSEK -5 (-55) amounted to MSEK 274 (293) 2) .

. Operating profit before amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets (EBITA) excluding non-recurring items of MSEK -5 (-55) amounted to MSEK 164 (192) 2) .

. Operating profit amounted to MSEK 142 (126) and the operating margin was 4.9 percent (4.5). Operating profit was charged with non-recurring items of MSEK -5 (-55). 2)

Profit after financial items totalled MSEK 92 (73). Profit was charged with non-recurring items of MSEK -5 (-58). 2)

Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 70 (41). 2)

Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK 0.26 (0.14). 2)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 214 (26).

The equity/assets ratio at the end of the quarter was 37 percent (34).

Net debt excluding lease liabilities amounted to MSEK 2,167 (2,618).

Combined financial information for the ITAB Group (pro forma) 3)

Due to the acquisition of HMY, which was completed on 31 January 2025, selected profit items per quarter and for full-year 2025 are also presented on a pro forma basis to illustrate the financial effects of the acquisition. Refer to Note 8 in the Interim Report for more information.

First quarter Outcome Pro forma

(MSEK) Jan-Mar

2026 Jan-Mar

2025

Δ Net sales 2,922 3,308 -12% Gross profit excl. non-recurring items 2) 743 820 -9% Gross margin, % 25.4 24.8 EBITA excl. non-recurring items 2) 164 204 -20% EBITA margin, % 5.6 6.2

1) HMY is consolidated in the ITAB Group as of 1 February 2025 and is therefore included for two months (February-March) in the first quarter of 2025 and 11 months (February-December) for full-year 2025.

2) EBITDA, EBITA, operating profit and profit after financial items for the first quarter of 2026 were charged with non-recurring items of MSEK -5. For more information, refer to Note 9 in the Interim Report. Non-recurring items pertain primarily to integration and restructuring costs in conjunction with the acquisition of HMY (MSEK -16) and capital gains on property sales (MSEK +11).

3) Combined financial information for the ITAB Group (pro forma summary) per quarter and for full-year 2025 including HMY as of 1 January 2025. Refer to Note 8 in the Interim Report for more information.

Events during the reporting period

Glauco Frascaroli took over as Interim President & CEO on 7 January 2026. Björn Borgman will take over as the new President & CEO of the ITAB Group on 1 May 2026.

ITAB Group participated in the world's leading retail trade fair EuroShop in Düsseldorf in February, where ITAB and HMY - for the first time together - presented their joint expertise and solutions for creating attractive and efficient store experiences. The Group's offering attracted considerable attention from both new and existing customers.

At the end of April, ITAB Group was awarded a framework agreement with one of the leading grocery chains in United Kingdom for the delivery and installation of shopfittings across their stores. The implementation of the agreement has already begun and, although there are no minimum commitments, the total value of products and services is estimated at MEUR 12 for the coming 3 years.

President's comments -

Solid start of the year in cautious market

"The ITAB Group's earnings performance was stable in the first quarter of 2026, with a stronger gross margin and lower selling and administrative expenses despite a 7 percent decrease in sales due to the prevailing cautious market environment. Excluding extraordinary costs, underlying profitability was also on a par with the relatively strong start to 2025. These are positive signs of our successful realisation of synergies to date and mark the beginning stages of optimising our joint organisation in line with our integration plans. Our focus for the coming quarters will be to continue strengthening the Group's earnings performance through our identified synergies and to create profitable growth by capitalising on the positive outcome at EuroShop," concludes Interim President & CEO Glauco Frascaroli.

Please read the full President's comments in the Interim Report.

Jönköping, 30 April 2026

ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ)

Webcast presentation on 30 April 2026 at 10:30 a.m. CEST

ITAB arranges a webcast presentation today, 30 April 2026 at 10:30 a.m. CEST, in which Glauco Frascaroli, Interim President & CEO, and Andreas Helmersson, CFO, will present the Interim Report for the first quarter 2026 and answer any subsequent questions.

To participate via webcast - please use the weblink below. Via the webcast you are able to ask questions in writing.

https://itab-shop-concept.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026



To participate in the teleconference, please register via the weblink below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference call. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/itab-shop-concept/q1-report-2026/dial-in



The information in this report is such that ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons below, at 7:00 a.m. CEST on 30 April 2026.

This report is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original Interim Report. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Helmersson, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +46-70 929 32 26

Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46-70 660 31 32

ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ), Box 9054, SE-550 09 Jönköping, Sweden

itab.com, itabgroup.com

At ITAB Group we help customers turn brand experience into physical reality through our know-how, solutions and eco-system of partners. By co-creating efficient retail solutions that deliver convenient and inspiring consumer experiences, we create value-based outcomes for our customers that help drive measurable results and drive returns and benefits in the short, mid and long-term. The complete offer includes consultative design services, custom-made interiors, solutions for self-service and -checkouts, smart gates and guidance solutions, traditional checkouts, professional lighting systems, and interactive digital solutions for the physical store. ITAB Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 13 billion and approximately 5,300 employees. The ITAB share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.