Deltek Earns Recognition for Its Leadership Development and Global Mentoring Programs

Multiple Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awardsunderscore the company's continued investment in employee growth, leadership readiness, and career development

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, has earned two 2026 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards, recognizing its Leadership Exploration and Discovery 2 (LEAD2) frontline leadership development program and its Global Mentoring Program.

Deltek received a Silver award for Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders (LEAD2) and a Bronze award for Best Mentoring Program (Global Mentoring). The programs reflect the company's intentional approach to developing talent throughout the employee journey - from emerging frontline leaders to high-potential employees preparing for expanded leadership roles - fostering cross-functional learning, knowledge sharing, internal mobility, and leadership readiness across the company's global workforce.

Building Leaders at Deltek

LEAD2 is a frontline leadership development program designed to support first-time and emerging team leads as they transition from individual contributors to people managers. Through a blended learning journey, the program strengthens the leadership pipeline, accelerates readiness, and builds practical capability in areas such as task management, coaching, collaboration, and change leadership across a global, hybrid workforce.

The Deltek Global Mentoring Program fosters guided mentoring relationships supported by coaching, assessments, and leadership perspectives. Designed for top performers, the program accelerates leadership readiness by strengthening critical capabilities, expanding professional networks, and increasing visibility into career pathways. Through developmental experiences and trusted mentoring partnerships, the program builds a robust internal leadership pipeline and promotes internal mobility, helping ensure talent is prepared, connected, and positioned for growth.

"Leadership isn't something we leave to chance at Deltek. With programs like LEAD2 and Global Mentoring, we're deliberately building the next generation of leaders from within, to make sure they're ready when the opportunity comes," said Tracy Schampers, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer at Deltek. "This recognition validates our investment in structured, measurable career growth, and it reinforces our commitment to giving every Deltek employee a clear path to lead."

About the Awards

Brandon Hall Group recognizes organizations whose programs demonstrate business alignment, strong program design, innovation, user experience, and measurable impact.

"The HCM Excellence Awards have become the most recognized benchmark for excellence in human capital management because organizations know they are earned, not given. Every winning program has demonstrated measurable impact, innovation, and execution through one of the industry's most rigorous evaluation processes. We are proud to recognize the organizations setting the standard for the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

These awards for Deltek further reinforce its focus on building a workplace where employees can develop new skills, expand their networks, and grow into future leadership opportunities.

Learn more about the award-winning culture at Deltek: www.deltek.com/careers.

About Deltek

Deltek is the intelligent platform that powers the project lifecycle - from ERP and accounting to project bidding, planning, delivery, and analysis. Trusted by 30,000 organizations across government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting, Deltek delivers the speed, clarity, and control needed when the stakes are high. Learn more at deltek.com

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group helps HR and business leaders make confident workforce decisions through independent research, analyst insights, strategic advisory, benchmarking, and executive peer collaboration. Our vision is a world where every HR organization drives business transformation through human capital excellence.

For more than 30 years, Brandon Hall Group has helped organizations improve business performance through evidence-based insights, proven practices, and expert guidance. Our strategic advisory, Excellence Councils, Institute, professional certifications, and globally recognized HCM Excellence Awards help organizations strengthen capability, reduce execution risk, and accelerate workforce transformation.

Trusted by more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, Brandon Hall Group serves corporate organizations and Human Capital Management solution providers across learning and development, leadership development, talent management, talent acquisition, human resources, AI, and the future of work.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.

CONTACT: press@deltek.com

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