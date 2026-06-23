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WKN: A0M642 | ISIN: US24784L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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DELTEK INC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
23.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Deltek Recognized for Cultural Excellence Across Global Markets

Top Workplace and Great Place to Work honors underscore Deltek's commitment to exceptional experiences for employees worldwide

HERNDON, Va., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today announced that its culture has been recognized by leading independent workplace organizations across multiple geographic regions. Deltek has been named a 2026 Top Workplace in the Washington, D.C. area, where the company is headquartered, by WTOP News, and has earned Great Place To Work recognition in both India and the Philippines, highlighting the company's commitment to building an inclusive, high-performing global culture where employees can do the best work of their careers.

WTOP Top Workplaces Recognition
Deltek was named a 2026 Top Workplace in the Washington, D.C. area by WTOP News, recognizing the company's strong workplace. The award spotlights organizations that prioritize the employee experience and build cultures where employees feel valued, supported and empowered. Located near a key customer hub, Deltek's HQ-area employees make an invaluable impact across Sales, Product and Consulting, helping drive the company's continued success.

Top Workplace winners are determined solely by employee feedback collected through a confidential, third-party workplace survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey measures key culture drivers that are focused on the employee experience, including whether employees feel respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, among other categories.

Great Place To Work Recognition in India and the Philippines
Deltek has also been certified a Great Place to Work in India and the Philippines, underscoring the company's continued investment in building a consistent, values-driven employee experience across its global workforce. India and the Philippines are essential hubs where employees drive tech innovation and customer support excellence, ensuring Deltek can deliver the best experience and products for customers.

Great Place To Work Certification is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience. Certification requires companies to meet a global standard by surveying eligible employees and achieving a minimum threshold score.

The certification is based on direct, confidential feedback from employees as part of the completion of Great Place To Work's rigorous Trust Index Employee Survey, which measures trust, pride and camaraderie in the workplace. In India, organizations are assessed through the Trust Index Survey and a Culture Audit of people practices; in the Philippines, certification is awarded to companies that meet the required positive-response benchmark through the Trust Index Survey and related workplace culture assessment.

A Global Commitment to Cultural Excellence
Together, these honors reinforce Deltek's focus on cultural excellence at a global scale-from its headquarters in the Washington, D.C. region to its growing teams across Asia. Deltek's workplace culture is grounded in collaboration, inclusion, learning, and a shared commitment to helping project-based businesses around the world achieve better outcomes.

"At Deltek, our culture is built on trust, clarity, and opportunity, and we're intentionally creating a consistent culture and experience, so our people can grow while contributing to our customers and our business." said Ed Hutner, SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Deltek. "From leadership development and career pathways to inclusive programs, wellbeing support, and enterprise-wide AI readiness, we are investing in the conditions that help employees feel connected, empowered, and prepared for the future."

Learn more about Deltek's award-winning culture: deltek.com/careers.

About Deltek
Deltek is the intelligent platform that powers the project lifecycle - from ERP and accounting to project bidding, planning, delivery, and analysis. Trusted by 30,000 organizations across government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting, Deltek delivers the speed, clarity, and control needed when the stakes are high. Learn more at deltek.com.

Media Contact
Deltek Media Relations
press@deltek.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deltek-recognized-for-cultural-excellence-across-global-markets-302807314.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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