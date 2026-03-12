Deltek Recognized for Its AI-Enabled PSA and ERP Applications

HERNDON, Va., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today announced multiple recognitions in recent reports from a leading analyst firm. Deltek offers solutions that deliver compliance, clarity, and control for project-based industries: Costpoint and Vantagepoint ERP are systems of financial record, while Replicon offers advanced time management capabilities, and Polaris provides advanced resource management. Together, these AI-enabled applications within the Deltek platform deliver powerful orchestration at every stage of the project lifecycle.

IDC MarketScape Recognition Overview

Deltek Costpoint named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Midsize Business Enterprise Resource Planning Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment, by Mickey North Rizza and Katie Evans, November 2025, Doc. US53004325

named a by Mickey North Rizza and Katie Evans, November 2025, Doc. US53004325 Deltek Polaris named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled PSA Applications 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment , by Mickey North Rizza, December 2025, Doc. US50655623

named a , by Mickey North Rizza, December 2025, Doc. US50655623 Deltek Vantagepoint named a Major Player in both: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled PSA Applications 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment , by Mickey North Rizza, December 2025, Doc. US50655623 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled PSA ERP Applications 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment , by Mickey North Rizza, November 2025, Doc. US50655323

named a in both: Replicon named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Workforce Management (WFM) and Compliance 2025 Vendor Assessment, by Ivan Oz, November 2025, Doc. EUR253913525

Deltek's Commitment to Intelligent, Governed AI

Deltek is committed to providing solutions that leverage AI capabilities, functionality, and competitive differentiation to unify data, automate workflows, and enable smarter decision-making for project-based organizations operating in complex, highly regulated environments. Deltek solutions support the entire project lifecycle, from winning the right opportunities to planning with confidence, executing efficiently, and analyzing performance for continuous improvement.

"We believe that the recognition in multiple IDC MarketScape reports reinforces our dedication to delivering an intelligent platform purpose-built for high-stakes, project-based industries," said Dinakar Hituvalli, EVP, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Deltek. "Our customers operate in environments where compliance, financial control and operational precision are not optional. That's why we've unified the project lifecycle into a system of intelligence. By embedding AI across how organizations win, plan, execute and analyze performance, we help our customers move faster, work smarter, and focus on delivering results in the most demanding environments."

IDC MarketScape Findings

According to the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Midsize Business Enterprise Resource Planning Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment, "Deltek Costpoint is known ERP software for government contractors of all sizes. It connects project data and processes, using Dela (Deltek's AI-powered intelligent business orchestrator) to add time-saving automation and new AI capabilities, with the aim of making the entire government contracting project life cycle more efficient."

The IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Midsize Business Enterprise Resource Planning Applications report also noted, "This year, Deltek has introduced an AI strategy that brings together a thoughtful UX and AI-driven automation to reshape how project-based work gets done through a modern Agentic Experience (AX)."

The IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Midsize Business Enterprise Resource Planning Applications went on to say of Deltek Vantagepoint: "this industry-specific solution is designed to make it easier for project-based businesses to make better, more informed decisions. It aids businesses with project delivery and productivity. Vantagepoint in the cloud offers various security and compliance features and tools (e.g., encryption, multifactor authentication, and monitoring and alerting systems)."

Deltek Polaris is the intelligent PSA for project-based firms across industries. It helps businesses deliver reliably, manage resources effectively, and make informed decisions that keep projects moving even under pressure, with seamless integration across platforms and built-in compliance.

The IDC MarketScape for Worldwide AI-Enabled PSA Applications 2025-2026 noted, "Polaris PSA delivers a combination of intelligence, usability, and flexibility that makes it stand out in the PSA market with AI-powered time tracking (ZeroTime) that automatically captures time and work data from 100+ productivity and collaboration tools; intelligent resource management and forecasting using AI and machine learning to recommend the best-fit resources based on role, skills, location, availability, and cost; and is a configurable, user-friendly platform that has highly flexible workflows, custom fields, and advanced reporting/BI integrations with enterprise-grade capabilities.

Built for project-based businesses of all sizes and industries - including government contractors - Replicon offers speed, clarity, and control across time tracking, workforce management, global leave management and labor compliance. Replicon was named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide AI-Enabled Workforce Management and Compliance 2025 Vendor Assessment.

The report noted as a strength its "scalable project-centric approach: The integration of project time tracking with workforce management enables project-based and shift-based organizations to capture project-level labor data; optimize allocations; and improve billing, utilization, and labor compliance in professional services environments."

"Deltek's continued investment in AI and user experience is reshaping how project-based organizations operate. Deltek's solutions have the ability to unify data, streamline processes, and deliver actionable insights that help businesses adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving market," said Mickey North Rizza, Group Vice President, Enterprise Software, IDC.

About Deltek

Deltek is the intelligent platform that powers the project lifecycle-from ERP and accounting to project bidding, planning, delivery, and analysis. Trusted by 30,000 organizations across government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting, Deltek delivers the speed, clarity, and control needed when the stakes are high. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

About the IDC MarketScape Report

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

