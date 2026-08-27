Highlights:

Q3 Revenue of $7.51M, up 16.6% QoQ and up 317.2% YoY;

Q3 Gross Margin of $2.74M, up 26.3% QoQ and up 91.6% YoY;

TTGI provides financial outlook for Q4 FY2026 and Fiscal Year 2027

Guidance for Q4 FY2026, ending September 30, 2026: the Company expects Revenue of $8.0M to $8.5M, and Gross Margin of 33% to 38%

For the Fiscal Year ending on September 30, 2027, the Company expects Revenue of $33M to $37M, and Gross Margin of 34% to 40%.

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, announces its financial results for Fiscal Q3 2026. All financial information is provided in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Doug Childress, TTGI CEO stated: "The integration of Insentra continues to progress well as we grow revenue, drive operational efficiencies and improve margins, all aimed at delivering a quicker path to profitability. Our sales pipeline is strong, and we continue to work closely with our channel partners to deliver differentiated solutions across connectivity, cybersecurity and AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS). A key global focus heading into fiscal 2027 will be educating our partners on cross-selling the full TTGI portfolio and capturing the fast-growing AIaaS opportunity, where early partner adoption is accelerating."

The Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026, are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Revenue increased to $7.51M, up 16.6% compared to $6.44M QoQ and up 317.2% compared to $1.80M YoY;

Gross Margin increased to $2.74M, up 26.3% compared to $2.17M QoQ and up 91.6% compared to $1.43M YoY;

Total Expenses increased to $5.02M, compared to $4.84M QoQ and $2.65M YoY;

Net Loss decreased to ($1.99M), compared to ($2.63M) QoQ and ($1.47M) YoY;

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was ($1.07M), compared to ($1.85M) QoQ and ($0.74M) YoY;

Number of Common Shares Outstanding (basic) at the end of the third quarter 2026 were 197,671,134. Current shares outstanding, as of August 27, 2026, are 213,105,657.

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, and to the date of this MD&A, the Company continued to develop its SD-WAN software offering, expand its channel relationships and generate managed IT and professional services revenue. During this period, the Company's operating results were materially affected by the acquisition of Insentra, whose results have been included in the consolidated financial statements from January 1, 2026, and by the divestiture of substantially all the assets and contractual commitments of TNET on March 18, 2026.

Insentra activity in the period ending June 30, 2026, across Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom delivered 91 closed deals, including 74 new business engagements and 17 renewal engagements, and worked with 47 partner organizations across its principal service areas. Management observed continued activity across Microsoft 365, Azure, cloud transformation, security and end-user computing engagements during the period. Insentra also had 8 new opportunities with 4 partners in the AI and Agentic Workspace.

The Company also continued to broaden its operating footprint through channel-based and direct customer relationships across its business units. In addition to software and connectivity-related offerings, the Company's combined services now include managed IT services, professional services, cybersecurity, hardware and software procurement, Microsoft-related services and related support offerings.

During the period, management also continued to focus on integration, operational systems and sales execution across the organization. The Company's results for the quarter and year-to-date period reflect a changing revenue mix following the acquisition of Insentra, as well as the disposition of TNET, and these changes should be considered when comparing the current period to prior periods.

The acquisition of Insentra in January 2026 affected the revenue and gross margin changes. Management believes that, over time, organic growth and cross-selling into the partner-led customer base should support improvements in overall profit margin; however, margins may continue to fluctuate in the near term as the Company integrates the recent acquisition and optimizes its cost structure.

Canadian Dollars Three months ended

June 30, 2026

Consolidated Three months ended

June 30, 2025

Consolidated Nine months ended

June 30, 2026

Consolidated Nine months ended

June 30, 2025

Consolidated Total revenue 7,505,339 1,800,005 15,457,232 4,993,285 Gross margin 2,742,952 1,427,862 5,960,499 3,804,880 Total Expenses 5,021,839 2,652,565 12,340,551 6,628,108 Net income (loss) (1,991,340) (1,470,043) (7,578,832) (3,784,427)

Weighted average number

of common shares outstanding 197,671,134

165,122,873

193,303,168



165,621,271



Weighted average number

of diluted shares

outstanding

322,742,185 233,105,808 307,241,303 233,175,033 Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.01) (0.01) (0.04) (0.02)

Special Notes:

It is anticipated that revenues and expenses may vary, perhaps materially, from quarter to quarter due to several factors, including changes in product mix, costs related to planned increase in market share, global expansion costs and ongoing corporate development initiatives. Although revenues may fluctuate from quarter to quarter, and such fluctuations may be material, management expects that revenues will increase year over year. There are no known trends or seasonal impacts on the Company's business although seasonal trends may develop as the Company grows.

Recent Developments

Recent Developments UK: Turnium expanded its partnership with SDWAN & SASE Solutions (now called ATOMNIA), including the launch of Omnia Red and participation in a long-term managed services deployment of the Omnia platform for a large retail chain.

Recent Developments Australia: We delivered new CrewMate services to Seafarer Connect and renewed contracts with Tyro Payments, Instyle Contract Textiles and several other key Claratti customers. We also completed substantial software and Managed Services renewals across the Insentra APAC partner base.

Recent Developments US: We secured a back-to-back three-year renewal of a major Managed Services contract within Insentra's US operations.

Product and Services progress: Key steps included the pre-general availability release of version 7.x (Known commercially as Sindress) its flagship SD-WAN code base, the integration of Clavister cybersecurity solutions into its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) portfolio, and the initiation of an Intel-based next-generation universal edge device project incorporating features such as artificial-intelligence (AI)-based traffic steering and post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

Branding, Investor Relations and Operations: In addition, management undertook a complete rebranding project where we are now officially known as TTGI with a tag line "Connectivity Matters" as the public company's brand, with three (3) unique wholly owned divisional brands, which are Turnium, Claratti and Insentra. The rebranding project also delivered four (4) uniquely rebranded websites (ttgi.io, turnium.com, claratti.com and insentragroup.com). The rebrand ensures consistency, collaboration, brings branding alignment, messaging, and marketing efforts across all current and future acquired companies.

Outlook and Guidance

Near-term Outlook: Management's near-term priorities remain focused on completing the back office integration of multiple accounting, CRM, HR and help desk support systems, which we are actively targeting completion by December 2026. These projects are key as it allows overlapping cost reductions, enhances financial visibility and provides a global structure for TTGI to acquire future acquisitions.

Commercial Outlook: From a commercial perspective, management intends to continue expanding sales activity across SD-WAN, AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS), cybersecurity, and professional and managed services, leveraging the combined capabilities of the group. Efforts will focus on deepening existing channel relationships, pursuing new channel opportunities, and cross-selling services into the Company's installed customer base, subject to available resources and market conditions. AIaaS was an early standout during fiscal 2026: AIaaS revenue more than tripled off an early base, and management closed 25 AIaaS engagements during the year while building a pipeline of 16 active opportunities and approximately 30 additional leads, reflecting accelerating partner adoption that management intends to scale into fiscal 2027.

Operational Outlook: On the operational side, TTGI have continued to deliver Quarter-on-Quarter top line revenue growth (ahead of analyst estimates), stabilizing Gross Margins and delivered Adjusted EBITDA improvements. The underlying growth has been largely supported via a strong sales pipeline of approx. C$30M, with over 100 active deals in flight. These activities are expected to be paced in line with the Partners' continued request for products, services and within the Company's capital resources and liquidity profile. The Company notes all values are dynamic and will be adjusted as required in response to prevailing economic and financing conditions.

Acquisitions Outlook: The Company's strategic plan continues to be front of mind, where the Board and Management are assessing and contemplating future acquisition opportunities that are complementary to its partner-led existing business, existing and expansive geographical footprint and adjacent technology offerings. Any such transactions will depend on the availability of suitable targets, satisfactory due diligence outcomes and the Company's ability to secure appropriate financing on acceptable terms, and there can be no assurance that any acquisitions will be completed.

Execution and Risks: Management believes that successful execution of the above initiatives, blended with disciplined cost management, has the potential over time to improve the Company's revenue scale, operating margins and cash flow profile. However, actual results may differ materially from management's expectations due to factors including integration risk, competitive dynamics, customer demand, financing availability and broader macroeconomic conditions, as described under "Caution on Forward-Looking Information".

Fiscal Q4 2026 & Fiscal Year 2027 Guidance

For Q4 FY2026, ending on September 30, 2026, the Company expects Revenue of $8.0M to $8.5M and Gross Margin of 33% to 38%.

For the Fiscal Year ending on September 30, 2027, the Company expects Revenue of $33M to $37M, and Gross Margin of 34% to 40%.

These guidance figures are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including integration of recent acquisitions, customer demand, execution by channel partners and general economic conditions.

(1) Non-IFRS Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA

This MD&A references adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS, has no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to adjusted EBITDA presented by other companies. Rather, it is provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS.

We use non-IFRS financial measures to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. There are certain limitations related to the use of non-IFRS financial measures versus their nearest IFRS equivalents. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial measure and view it in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. In evaluating non-IFRS financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we will continue to incur expenses similar to those adjusted in non-IFRS financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income (loss) before tax excluding depreciation and amortization expense, share based expense, gain/loss on change on fair value of derivatives, loss on debt settlement, government grants, foreign exchange gain/loss, interest and accretion and SRED refund. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to understand and evaluate the performance and trends of the Company's operations. The following table shows a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) before tax, the most comparable IFRS financial measure, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025:

3 Months

ended

Jun 30, 2026 3 Months

ended

Jun 30, 2025 9 Months

ended

Jun 30, 2026 9 months

ended

Jun 30, 2025 $ $ $ $ Loss before tax (2,056,128) (1,522,395) (7,654,696) (3,878,271) Amortization 230,806 125,751 588,771 392,690 Amortization of right-of-use assets 28,304 39,398 96,269 118,240 Share-based compensation 783,787 3,681 973,206 36,520 Gain on change in fair value of the conversion option liabilities (734,682) - (788,879) - Gain on change in FV of derivative - (110,914) - (71,661) Gain in debt settlement (252,369) - (252,369) - Gain in lease surrender - - (32,552) - Foreign exchange gain (10,360) (16,431) (42,371) (69,283) Interest and accretion expense 774,652 425,037 2,390,815 1,195,987 M&A and financing related one-time transaction costs 165,941 319,497 1,150,038 658,462 Adjusted EBITDA (1,070,049) (736,376) (3,571,768) (1,617,316)

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

TTGI is focused on building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture ("TSX.V") Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX.V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311797

Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.