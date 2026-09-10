Insentra supports 45 certified IGEL resellers across Australia and New Zealand as partner engagement and secure endpoint opportunities expand

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or the "Company"), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service ("TaaS") solutions and channel-driven IT services, announces continued growth in the IGEL business of its Insentra subsidiary across Australia and New Zealand ("ANZ"), with IGEL-related pipeline increasing approximately 50% year-over-year and the certified reseller ecosystem expanding to 45 partners.

Insentra, IGEL's Master Distributor for Australia and New Zealand since 2020, has added 12 certified IGEL partners in 2026 to date as it continues to expand reseller coverage and develop customer opportunities across the region.

The growth comes as Insentra and IGEL prepare for the IGEL Now & Next Workspace & Endpoint Security Summit Melbourne 2026, to be held at the Park Hyatt Melbourne on September 17, 2026. Approximately 150 customers, partners and industry participants are currently registered for the event, representing approximately 30% growth in registrations compared with the prior-year summit.

The summit is expected to bring together enterprise IT and security leaders, customers, industry experts and technology partners to examine developments in secure workspaces, endpoint security, Zero Trust, business continuity and hybrid working environments.

Growing ANZ Opportunity for Secure Endpoint Modernisation

Insentra is seeing organizations across Australia and New Zealand reassess traditional endpoint strategies as cybersecurity requirements, Windows lifecycle decisions, cloud workspace adoption and pressure to optimise hardware investment converge.

These trends are contributing to increased customer and partner interest in secure, software-defined endpoint environments integrated with virtual desktop infrastructure ("VDI"), Desktop-as-a-Service ("DaaS"), Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, Citrix and other cloud-based workspace technologies.

Healthcare, government, financial services and critical infrastructure are among the sectors where endpoint security, resilience and centralized management are increasingly important considerations.

The commercial opportunity for Insentra extends beyond software distribution. Insentra provides professional and managed services around the IGEL ecosystem, including assessment, migration, deployment, Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and Citrix integration, ongoing support and partner enablement.

This model provides Insentra with opportunities to generate professional services and project revenue alongside longer-term managed service relationships, while enabling its reseller partners to expand the solutions and services they provide to customers.

Business Continuity and Endpoint Resilience

The market opportunity is also expanding as IGEL develops capabilities focused on endpoint resilience and business continuity.

In August 2026, IGEL announced the general availability of IGEL Emergency Mode, a business continuity and disaster recovery capability designed to enable administrators to centrally reboot supported Windows 11 endpoints into IGEL OS during certain ransomware attacks, security incidents or Windows outages.

The capability is designed to provide organizations with an alternative means of restoring secure access to critical applications and services while an affected Windows environment can remain isolated for investigation and remediation.

Insentra believes endpoint resilience and business continuity are increasingly relevant considerations for organizations operating critical technology environments, particularly across healthcare, government, financial services and critical infrastructure.

IGEL has also continued to develop its Managed Service Provider (MSP) program, providing service providers with licensing, deployment, usage reporting, training and enablement capabilities designed to support managed endpoint and workspace services.

These developments align with Insentra's channel-led model and provide additional opportunities for its reseller and managed service provider ecosystem to develop recurring services around secure endpoint and workspace environments.

Expanding the IGEL Partner Ecosystem

Insentra was appointed IGEL's Master Distributor for Australia and New Zealand in February 2020, with responsibility for developing channels to market and providing pre-sales support, professional services and managed services around IGEL.

Insentra currently supports 45 certified IGEL resellers across Australia and New Zealand, compared with 33 approximately 12 months ago. Twelve certified partners have been added during 2026 to date. IGEL-related pipeline has also increased approximately 50% year-over-year, reflecting increased partner and customer engagement across the region.

The partnership was further recognised when Insentra was named IGEL Distributor of the Year 2025/26 across both APAC and UKI, reflecting its contribution to partner development, channel execution, professional and managed services, and demand generation.

The Melbourne summit represents the next stage of this market-development activity. Insentra has supported promotion and registration for the event and will have senior commercial and technical representatives attending alongside IGEL executives, customers and technology partners. The summit follows the inaugural Sydney event in 2025 and is intended to support customer education, partner engagement and development of new opportunities across the ANZ market.

Leadership Commentary

Ronnie Altit, Vice President Global Sales and Marketing at TTGI, said:

"Over the past year, we have continued to build the IGEL ecosystem across Australia and New Zealand, growing the number of certified reseller partners while seeing increased activity in our opportunity pipeline.

"Our objective in Melbourne is to turn that market interest into action. Bringing customers, prospects, technology partners and our reseller community together provides an opportunity to demonstrate practical approaches to endpoint security, resilience and workspace modernisation while creating new opportunities for our partners.

"The opportunity also extends beyond software distribution. Our professional and managed services capabilities allow us to support partners and customers through assessment, migration, deployment, integration and ongoing management, giving Insentra multiple ways to participate as these projects progress."

Doug Childress, Chief Executive Officer of TTGI, said:

"Insentra's relationship with IGEL demonstrates the value of TTGI's partner-led approach. Building an ecosystem of 45 certified resellers provides a broader route to market while creating opportunities for professional services, deployment and recurring managed services around the technologies we distribute.

"The 50% year-over-year increase in IGEL-related pipeline is an encouraging indicator of increased market activity. Our focus is now on working with IGEL and our reseller partners to convert that activity into customer engagements and sustainable revenue opportunities.

"This model is aligned with TTGI's broader strategy of using established technology partnerships and channel relationships to expand the reach of our services and build recurring revenue opportunities across the Group."

CFO TRANSITION

The Company also announces that Mr. Konstantin Lichtenwald has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective September 6, 2026.

Craig Pentland, a current Director of TTGI, will assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer. In this capacity, Mr. Pentland will be supported by Matthew Synnott, the Company's current Senior Vice President of Finance, and the broader finance team. Mr. Pentland and Mr. Synnott will together provide continuity across financial reporting, regulatory compliance and day-to-day financial operations.

Mr. Pentland holds CA, CPA, CTA and MBA qualifications and has more than 25 years of experience in public accounting. He is currently a director of SLS Advisory, Margosa Graphite Ltd. and CGS Australia Ltd.

The Company's established finance team and reporting processes are expected to support continuity during the transition.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Konstantin for his contributions to TTGI and wish him continued success," said Ralph Garcea, Chairman of TTGI. "Craig brings extensive financial experience to the Interim CFO role and will be supported by Matthew and our broader finance team as we maintain continuity across the Company's financial reporting and operations."

The Company has commenced a review of its longer-term finance leadership requirements and will provide further updates as appropriate.

About IGEL

IGEL is a provider of secure endpoint operating systems and workspace solutions designed to help organizations securely access applications and digital workspaces across virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), SaaS and cloud environments. Its technology supports organizations seeking to reduce endpoint complexity, strengthen security and centrally manage access to business applications across distributed workforces.

IGEL works with an international ecosystem of technology, channel and service-provider partners to support secure workspace delivery across enterprise, healthcare, government, financial services and other industries.

For more information, visit www.igel.com

About Insentra, a TTGI Company

Insentra is a global collaborative IT services partner specialising in delivering technology solutions exclusively through the channel. Insentra works with technology vendors, distributors, managed service providers and other IT partners to provide professional and managed services across digital workspace, cloud, security and related technologies.

Insentra is IGEL's Master Distributor for Australia and New Zealand and provides channel development, pre-sales support, professional services and managed services to support IGEL partners and customers across the region.

For more information, visit www.insentragroup.com.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

TTGI is focused on building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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