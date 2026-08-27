

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 5-1/2-year high of 0.9979 against the Canadian dollar, nearly a 3-month high of 0.7123 against the U.S. dollar and a 9-day high of 1.2092 against the NZ dollar, from early lows of 0.9957, 0.7175 and 1.2061, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the aussie advanced to nearly a 3-1/2-month high of 1.6188 and a 1-month high of 114.68 from early lows of 1.6244 and 114.19, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.00 against the loonie, 0.73 against the greenback, 1.21 against the kiwi, 1.60 against the euro and 115.00 against the yen.



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