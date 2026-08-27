On August 26, 2026, Meitu, Inc. (1357. HK) announced 2026 Interim Results: total revenue from continuing operations increased by 22.1% YoY to RMB 2.21 billion. Adjusted Net Profit attributable to Owners of the Company increased by 39.5% YoY to RMB 652 million.

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Meitu announced 2026 Interim Results

In the first half of 2026, Meitu's Photo, Video and Design Products maintained strong growth momentum, with revenue increasing 30.9% YoY to RMB 1.77 billion, accounting for 80% of total revenue.

The growth in this core business was mainly driven by the continued expansion of the paying subscriber base and improvement in ARPPU. As of June 2026, the total number of paying subscribers of products increased by 19.7% YoY to 18.44 million. The subscription rate hits 6.5%.

Paying subscribers of Applications for Leisure reached 16.09 million, up 18.8% YoY. The Meitu app has consistently ranked first in terms of MAU within the photo tools market in China, while BeautyCam has long ranked first by user scale in China's camera and photoshooting segment. As an AI video editing application, Wink has gained popularity across global markets, supported by its strengths in video portrait retouching and AI-powered quality restoration.

Paying subscribers of Applications for Productivity grew 29.8% YoY to 2.35 million. As paying users of Applications for Productivity continue to deepen their use of AI-powered visual creative workflows, total AI credits consumption increased by more than 46% sequentially in both the first and second quarters-roughly 113% across the half.

As of the end of June 2026, Monthly Active Users ("MAU") of Meitu's Applications for Productivity reached a record high of 33 million, an increase of 43.5% YoY. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") for AI-driven Productivity Applications further expanded to approximately RMB 620 million.

Meitu's globalization strategy continued to advance steadily. Global MAU reached 282 million, while MAU in markets outside of Mainland China remained steadily above 100 million.

Among global paying subscribers, the growth from markets outside of Mainland China approximately doubled that from Mainland China. The majority of overseas paying subscribers additions came from high-ARPPU regions, including East Asia, Latin America and Europe.

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Contacts:

Langziou

E-mail: lzo@meitu.com