8X8 AI STUDIO CUSTOMER INTERACTIONS GROW NEARLY 450% WHILE IN OPEN BETA, SUPPORTS GDPR COMPLIANCE AND HIPAA-READINESS

Other Advancements Including New Channel Unification, Caller Memory, Advisor, and App Access Capabilities Extend What Teams Can Build with 8x8 AI Studio

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading global business communications platform provider, reported that the customer interactions powered by 8x8 AI Studio have grown nearly 450% since April 2026. Organizations across more than a dozen industries are already building and deploying AI agents in production on the 8x8 Platform for CX. That same breadth now extends to compliance: GDPR compliance and HIPAA-readiness mean 8x8 AI Studio is geared for regional and regulatory requirements.

What customers are building

None of the teams behind this growth are AI specialists. They describe what they need in plain language and have an agent working within days, with no IT project attached. Pricing is consumption-based, so teams pay only for what they use, with budget alerts and spend visibility down to the individual app and agent.

PrepayPower, Ireland's leading pay-as-you-go electricity, gas, broadband and home heating provider, started with priority call routing and expanded to quality scoring across every completed call on the same platform.

"We started by solving one problem and kept going because it kept working," said Geoff Keenan, Digital Transformation Manager at PrepayPower. "Our highest-value customers get to the front of the queue without anyone touching it, and it worked so well we had to rethink how we staffed those queues. Every inbound call gets categorized and after-hours customers aren't left waiting. It's going to be very transformative for us, and honestly it already is."

LSH Auto, one of the UK's largest luxury automobile dealer groups, built reception coverage, customer routing, and everyday query handling across its locations without additional resources.

"We wanted our phones to do more than pass calls along, we wanted them to understand who's calling and why," said Chris Gensmantel, Chief Information Officer at LSH Auto. "With 8x8 AI Studio we built an agent that answers across our sites, identifies our high-value customers, and gets them to the right person quickly, while handling everyday questions like department hours on its own. It's genuinely clever, and it frees our team to look after the customers in front of them."

PrimeSource, a specialty branded building products company, built an internal IT triage agent in hours that answers employee questions, creates tickets automatically, and integrates directly with their IT ticketing system.

"What sold us on 8x8 AI Studio is that it isn't a one-trick pony," said Genelle Chamberlain, IT Manager at PrimeSource and Dimora Brands. "We use it across chat, web, email, and phone, all from one place. It's genuinely easy to work with, you guide the agent in plain language, set clear boundaries, and if it doesn't know something it asks rather than guessing. For us it's taking the repetitive fact-finding off our technicians so they can spend their time on the work that actually needs them."

Speed explains the pattern: an agent that once required several scoping calls and an extended implementation calendar along with professional services teams, now goes live inside a work week, so expanding is as easy as starting.

Easier for partners to position and deploy

8x8 AI Studio also extends new capabilities to partners managing 8x8 AI Studio on behalf of their own customers. Consolidated invoicing means partners running multiple customer accounts get one bill across their entire book of business instead of reconciling usage account by account. And a shared credit pool lets partners allocate spend across their customers themselves, shifting capacity where it's needed without a call to 8x8. Together with flexible commercial terms built for partners operating at scale, these updates turn 8x8 AI Studio into infrastructure partners can build a business on, not just a tool they resell.

The bigger shift

Analysts have been tracking this shift for some time. Organizations consistently say they would rather build their own AI agents than buy an off-the-shelf tool, and demand has never been the barrier. It's been the integration work standing between the idea and a working agent.

"Metrigy's research shows that nearly 72% of organizations prefer custom AI agents built internally or by partners to ensure trust and leverage company-specific expertise, yet traditional AI agent solutions have required costly coding skills or complex drag-and-drop workflows that put that capability out of reach for most teams," said Irwin Lazar, President Principal Analyst at Metrigy. "8x8 AI Studio directly addresses this gap by enabling anyone to build and deploy agents through natural language conversation, reflecting the broader democratization of AI that our data shows is now a top enterprise priority. With the vast majority of organizations in our 2026 study planning to deploy AI agents this year, 8x8's natural language approach is well-timed to help enterprises rapidly move from Agentic AI experimentation to production at scale."

That integration gap is exactly what 8x8 AI Studio continues to close.

New capabilities extend what teams can build

One agent, every channel. An agent created once now runs across voice, SMS, WhatsApp, 8x8 Work, and an embeddable web widget; wherever businesses talk to customers. Teams stop building the same agent channel by channel, and versions stop drifting apart.

An agent created once now runs across voice, SMS, WhatsApp, 8x8 Work, and an embeddable web widget; wherever businesses talk to customers. Teams stop building the same agent channel by channel, and versions stop drifting apart. Callers stop repeating themselves. Agents meet returning callers with the full history of every prior conversation, resolving issues faster and steering frustrated repeat callers away from the script that failed them last time.

Agents meet returning callers with the full history of every prior conversation, resolving issues faster and steering frustrated repeat callers away from the script that failed them last time. One record, no matter who answered. For contact centers running people and AI agents side by side, AI assistance now deploys directly to 8x8 Contact Center queues, surfacing answers and logging notes during live calls. Every summary lands in the interaction history supervisors already review.

For contact centers running people and AI agents side by side, AI assistance now deploys directly to 8x8 Contact Center queues, surfacing answers and logging notes during live calls. Every summary lands in the interaction history supervisors already review. Agent-backed apps, no separate login. Organizations can put an AI agent behind an authenticated web app, whether it's an internal dashboard, a customer portal, or another agent-backed tool, using 8x8 single sign-on or one-time codes. No separate authentication provider required.

"Everyone has seen the AI demo," said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. "Far fewer have seen AI survive contact with production, because between the two sits an integration project most organizations were never staffed to run. 8x8 AI Studio removed that project entirely, and the result is months of customers building agents themselves, in plain language, on infrastructure they already trust, and putting them to work in days. AI that demos well was never the hard part. AI that holds up in production, at this pace and across this many industries, is."

8x8 AI Studio remains available in early access for 8x8 customers, with no additional licensing required to access and a free tier for building and testing agents. To learn more, visit 8x8.com/products/ai-studio or connect with your 8x8 Channel Partner, Account Manager or Customer Success Manager.

8x8, Inc. is committed to the responsible use of artificial intelligence and the protection of customer data. The 8x8 Platform for CX is developed and operated in accordance with established security standards, applicable compliance frameworks, and internal governance policies, including privacy-by-design principles that safeguard personal data on the 8x8 platform. Full details are available at trust.8x8.com.

8x8 AI Studio supports compliance with GDPR and HIPAA through privacy practices, design, and the applicable Data Processing Addendums and Business Associate Agreements.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on one of the industry's most integrated platforms for Customer Experience combining Contact Center, Unified Communications, and CPaaS solutions. The 8x8 Platform for CX integrates AI to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. As a business communications leader, the company helps customer experience and IT leaders around the world become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the capabilities, features, and expected benefits of 8x8 AI Studio; the anticipated availability, pricing, and adoption of 8x8 AI Studio; customer use cases and deployment outcomes; and the expected advantages of native AI integration on the 8x8 Platform for CX. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to 8x8's periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. 8x8 undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Copyright 2026 8x8, Inc. 8x8 and associated brand assets are trademarks of 8x8, Inc. All rights reserved.

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