

EQS-Media / 10.09.2026 / 10:43 CET/CEST

KNDS MOBILITY LAUNCHES CELERIS 8x8: A NEW GENERATION OF MILITARY MOBILITY OFFER



Kielce, September 10th, 2026 - KNDS Mobility announces the commercial launch of CELERIS 8x8, a complete and highly innovative military mobility offer unveiled at MSPO 2026.

Following its strategic integration into the KNDS Group in April 2026, KNDS Mobility now completes the range of offers for worldwide partners, with tracked as well as 4x4, 6x6 and now 8x8 dedicated military platforms.



A fully tailored, ready-to-Integrate, complete mobility platform



Building on the commercial success of CELERIS 4x4-already selected and deployed across five countries-the new CELERIS 8x8 extends this unique partnership concept to the heavy-wheeled combat vehicle segment. Delivered as a series of fully adaptable mobility kits, the platform integrates all critical, military-qualified components required for modern high-performance platforms up to 36 tonnes: Power: High-performance powerpack, thermal management strategy and systems, transmission;

Agility: Heavy-duty military axles manufactured in-house, suspensions, steering, and braking systems, guaranteeing performance in the most demanding configurations;

System intelligence: Integrated vehicle electronics, tailored HMI, power generation and management for on-board systems.

Fast-Tracking vehicle development





This new portfolio expansion allows vehicle manufacturers and armed forces to bypass lengthy R&D phases. By providing a complete, fully customized turnkey mobility foundation, KNDS Mobility enables partners to focus on defining their own vehicle architectures, integrating custom mission systems, and establishing local production capabilities. This flexible industrial model drastically reduces traditional timeframes, allowing the presentation of a new, locally produced vehicle in as little as one year from program launch.



Decades of 8x8 expertise and versatility



The CELERIS 8x8 offer is designed to support a wide range of operational roles, accommodating both chassis-based and monocoque designs. It serves as a versatile foundation for Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs), Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), amphibious variants, and high-mobility logistics systems.

This new offering capitalizes on KNDS Mobility's deep industrial heritage, leveraging decades of qualified contributions to premier 8x8 programs worldwide, including the French VBCI, Singaporean TERREX, and Serbian LAZAR 3. With the launch of CELERIS 8x8, KNDS introduces a powerful new asset to its land systems portfolio, meeting the urgent operational demands of modern battlefields.



About KNDS



KNDS is a leading pan-European land defense company, uniting nearly 11,000 employees and generating €4.4 billion in revenue in 2025. With a strong order backlog of €33.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, the group delivers innovative complete mission solutions built on state-of-the art technologies. Leveraging deep industrial expertise and strong partnerships, KNDS develops open, interoperable solutions combining manned and unmanned systems, designed to meet tomorrow's operational challenges. As a prime contractor, it provides full system-of-systems capabilities, from platforms to ammunition and services, managing the entire value chain and encompassing complete product life cycles. Born from the alliance of Nexter and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, KNDS embodies the path toward a collective and efficient future for the sovereignty of Europe's defense by supporting the standardization and interoperability between European and NATO forces.

Trusted by 40+ armies worldwide, including 24 European armed forces, KNDS benefits from decades of combat-proven experience. KNDS embodies a united, efficient model to enhance stability and long-term security in Europe and beyond.



Contacts Presse

Guillem Monsonis

Head of Communications KNDS France

E-Mail: guillem.monsonis@knds.fr

T: +33 (0) 7 63 06 63 57



Marin Tollet

Head of Marketing, KNDS Mobility

E-Mail: marin.tollet@knds.fr

T: +33 (0) 6 51 00 04 18



End of Media Release



Issuer: KNDS N.V.

Key word(s): Industry



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