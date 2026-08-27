

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a positive note amidst strong inflows to U.S.-listed Bitcoin Spot ETF products. Anxiety ahead of the Jackson Hole central bankers' symposium and Fed Chair's speech however weighed on market sentiment. Amidst the growing risk appetite, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin rose to a 24-hour high of $80,516 but has since retreated to $79,247. Overall crypto market capitalization has increased to $2.67 trillion, implying an overnight gain of a little less than 2 percent.



The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index that tracks sentiment in the crypto market has dropped to 80 (Extreme Greed) from the yearly high of 81 (Extreme Greed) recorded a day earlier. The index was at 64 (Greed) a week ago and 35 (Fear) a month earlier.



During the past 24 hours, liquidation of short positions in the crypto market exceeded the liquidation of long positions. Liquidation of short positions amounted to $245 million while liquidation of long positions amounted to $142 million. The aggregate liquidations during the 24-hour period stood at $387 million.



Overall crypto market capitalization has gained 1.7 percent overnight to $2.67 trillion. The increase in overall crypto market capitalization was accompanied by a 3-percent increase in trading volumes.



At current prices, Bitcoin's dominance of the crypto market is 59.6 percent. Ethereum accounts for 11.3 percent of the market while other cryptocurrencies including stablecoins account for 29.1 of the overall cryptocurrency market.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 1.1 percent higher on an overnight basis at $79,246.90, around 37 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The leading cryptocurrency has gained 11 percent over the course of the past week. Year-to-date losses have fallen to 10.7 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows declining to $232 million on Wednesday from $314 million on Tuesday and $338 million on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net inflows of $201 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 11th ranked Broadcom and 13th ranked Meta Platforms.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 1.5 percent higher at $2,490.30, around 50 percent below the all-time-high of $4953.73. The leading alternate coin has gained 10 percent over the course of the past week.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows rising to $192 million on Wednesday from $180 million a day earlier. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $116 million.



Ethereum is currently ranked in the 60th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 1.5 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $708.06.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency rallied 3.3 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.43. Weekly gains have surpassed 18 percent.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 9.3 percent overnight to $104.85. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed net inflows of $4 million on Wednesday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 0.82 percent higher at $0.3378.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading 2.3 percent higher on an overnight basis, at $82.60. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products recorded inflows of $15 million on Wednesday.



10th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading 3.2 percent higher on an overnight basis at $0.0881.



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