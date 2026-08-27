JRM Construction Management Delivers Multi-Floor Headquarters for Roivant at One Penn Plaza

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / JRM Construction Management completed the transformation of 54,700 square feet of prime commercial space at One Penn Plaza into a cutting-edge workplace for biopharmaceutical leader Roivant. Spanning two floors of the iconic Midtown tower, the project integrated modern workplace elements with purposeful amenities to foster collaboration, support productivity, and promote employee well-being.

On the 54th floor, JRM built out a thoughtfully planned office environment featuring new meeting rooms, private offices, and open workstations organized around a welcoming reception area and elevator lobby. Supporting spaces, including a mother's room and focus rooms were also incorporated.

The 55th floor features a series of inviting new amenity spaces constructed to enhance workplace culture, including a café and event space defined by an acoustic slat ceiling, a raised lounge platform for informal gatherings, and a fitness room supporting employee wellness.

Connecting the two floors is a striking feature stair, composed of a steel structure with wood treads, wood handrails, and a glass guardrail. Serving as both a functional connector and an architectural centerpiece, the stair reinforces Roivant's forward-thinking ethos and encourages interaction between levels.

"This project reflects the level of precision and coordination required to deliver high-performance workplaces for life sciences leaders," said Joseph P. Romano, CEO, JRM Construction Management. "Our team focused on building a collaborative and flexible environment, while meeting the technical demands of a sophisticated pharmaceutical firm."

From early procurement of long-lead materials to close coordination with the full project team, including A+I Architecture, Gardiner & Theobald, CMTA Inc, and Severud Associates, JRM executed the build-out with technical expertise and attention to detail. The completed project exemplifies JRM's ability to deliver sophisticated, high-performance corporate interiors for leading life sciences organizations.

Contact Information:

Sunny Khan

Marketing Director, JRM Construction Management

sukhan@jrmcm.com

212-545-0500

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-management-delivers-multi-floor-headquarters-for-roivant-at-one-penn-p-1212342