RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Hawkeye Digital's Live Investor Webinar: Building a Merchant Banking and Private Equity Platform for the Digital Asset Economy

Learn how Hawkeye is leveraging deep digital asset industry relationships and capital markets expertise to build an integrated merchant banking and private equity platform through proprietary deal flow, strategic advisory, investments and acquisitions

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on Monday, August 31, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with Hawkeye Digital, Inc. (OTCID:HWKE).

Hawkeye President David Wachsman will provide an overview of the Company's strategy to build an integrated merchant banking and private equity platform for the digital asset economy. Wachsman will discuss how Hawkeye is leveraging deep capital markets expertise and an established global network across digital assets to identify, advise, invest in, and acquire businesses as the sector increasingly converges with traditional financial markets.

The presentation will outline Hawkeye's business model, combining merchant banking, strategic advisory services, and private equity investing. Investors will learn how merchant banking engagements can generate advisory fees while providing Hawkeye with opportunities to establish strategic relationships, acquire minority equity positions, and identify potential acquisition targets. Hawkeye intends to complement these activities with private equity investments targeting mature, cash-generating digital asset businesses, creating a pipeline from advisory relationships to strategic investment and acquisition.

Hawkeye's strategy is built around access to proprietary deal flow through deep relationships across the digital asset industry. Wachsman founded Wachsman, a leading global communications and strategic advisory firm, in 2015. Over the past decade, he has advised prominent digital asset companies including Ripple, MARA, Chainlink, Gemini, OKX, Solana Foundation, Chainalysis, World Liberty Financial, and Kraken, as well as major financial institutions including Standard Chartered, DBS and Visa, as they incorporated breakthrough technology strategies, building an extensive network spanning founders, venture capital firms, exchanges and institutions across the global digital asset ecosystem.

The webinar will also examine the role of private equity and merchant banking in the next phase of the digital asset industry's maturation, as companies move beyond venture-led growth and require more sophisticated capital, strategic advisory and M&A support to build enduring businesses over the next decade.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/HWKE/81622447096.

Questions can be pre-submitted to HWKE@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Hawkeye Digital, Inc.

Hawkeye Digital, Inc. (OTCID:HWKE) ("Hawkeye") is a publicly traded private equity and merchant banking platform dedicated to investing in and advising businesses at the forefront of the digital economy and emerging technologies. Through its private equity platform, Hawkeye pursues controlling investments in category-defining growth companies with the potential to become long-term market leaders. Through its merchant banking platform, the firm provides strategic advisory services encompassing capital formation, public market preparation, and broader corporate positioning. While Hawkeye's initial focus is the rapidly evolving digital asset industry, the firm intends to expand its investment and advisory activities across select high-growth sectors within financial services and advanced technology.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding Hawkeye Digital ("Hawkeye") and its business, operations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review Hawkeye's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the Company and the risks associated with an investment in its securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to Hawkeye and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding Hawkeye contained in this release has been derived from information provided by Hawkeye or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

HWKE@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-hawkeye-digitals-live-investor-webinar-building-a-merchant-1213265