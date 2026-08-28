RedChip Companies, Inc.: OwlTing and Hawkeye Digital Interviews to Air Nationally on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on CNBC and Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with OwlTing Group (NASDAQ:OWLS), the operating brand of OBOOK Holdings Inc., and Hawkeye Digital Inc. (OTCID:HWKE) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, August 29, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and on CNBC this Sunday, August 30, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States, and CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

OWLS: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/owls_access

HWKE: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/hwke_access

OwlTing: Building the Infrastructure for Global Stablecoin Payments

Darren Wang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OBOOK Holdings, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss OwlTing Group's strategy for capitalizing on the growing adoption of stablecoins across global payments and financial markets. As stablecoins gain traction across cross-border payments, fintech platforms and other financial applications, OwlTing is building the regulated infrastructure designed to help enterprises and financial institutions move digital currency efficiently across markets.

A key component of OwlTing's competitive positioning is its global compliance infrastructure, developed through a multi-year effort to secure money transmitter licenses across the United States and licenses in key markets throughout Europe and Asia. This regulatory footprint supports a transaction-based business model under which OwlTing generates revenue from payment flows across its infrastructure. Strategic relationships with Visa and Circle further extend the company's capabilities for global on-ramp, off-ramp and stablecoin settlement.

With fintech companies and banks increasingly exploring stablecoins as a faster, lower-cost alternative for cross-border payments, OwlTing is positioning its platform to capture a share of potentially significant global transaction flows. At the center of that strategy is what Wang describes as an "invisible route" for stablecoin settlement - regulated infrastructure designed to enable banks and fintech companies to move money globally within minutes and at lower cost.

Hawkeye Digital: Investing in the Next Generation of Financial Infrastructure

David Wachsman, President of Hawkeye Digital, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the company's strategy for capitalizing on the continued maturation of the digital asset industry. Rather than focusing on direct token exposure, Hawkeye is targeting equity investments in established, cash-flow-generating businesses, providing shareholders with exposure to the underlying companies building the digital asset economy.

Hawkeye's dual private equity and merchant banking model is designed to capitalize on opportunities across both operating businesses and the capital markets. On the private equity side, the company is targeting controlling interests in profitable businesses that have achieved product-market fit and can potentially accelerate growth through additional capital, geographic expansion, vertical integration or expanded licensing. Its merchant banking platform complements that strategy through minority investments in select pre-IPO companies and capital markets advisory services, while providing Hawkeye with additional deal flow and potential fee-generating opportunities.

Wachsman also identifies the tokenization of real-world assets as a significant emerging opportunity as blockchain technology increasingly intersects with traditional financial markets. With an experienced leadership team spanning digital assets and capital markets, Hawkeye is positioning itself to invest in companies participating in what Wachsman describes as the "rewiring" of Wall Street - giving investors a publicly traded vehicle for exposure to businesses helping build the next generation of financial infrastructure.

OWLS and HWKE are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About OwlTing Group

OwlTing Group (NASDAQ:OWLS) is the operating brand of OBOOK Holdings Inc., a global fintech company building regulated payment infrastructure, founded in Taiwan with subsidiaries across the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. Its OwlPay platform is a fiat-digital currency hybrid payment solution that helps businesses move money across borders in the expanding digital currency economy. In 2025, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the "Enterprise & B2B" category of CB Insights' Digital Currency Market Map, and in 2026 it was named No. 226 on the Financial Times and Statista "High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2026" list, with a 42% CAGR. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en.

About Hawkeye Digital, Inc.

Hawkeye Digital, Inc. (OTCID:HWKE) ("Hawkeye") is a publicly traded private equity and merchant banking platform dedicated to investing in and advising businesses at the forefront of the digital economy and emerging technologies. Through its private equity platform, Hawkeye pursues controlling investments in category-defining growth companies with the potential to become long-term market leaders. Through its merchant banking platform, the firm provides strategic advisory services encompassing capital formation, public market preparation, and broader corporate positioning.

While Hawkeye's initial focus is the rapidly evolving digital asset industry, the firm intends to expand its investment and advisory activities across select high-growth sectors within financial services and advanced technology.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding OBOOK Holdings Inc. ("OBOOK"), which operates under the OwlTing Group brand, Hawkeye Digital Inc. ("Hawkeye"), and their respective businesses, operations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review OBOOK's and Hawkeye's respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the companies and the risks associated with an investment in their securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to OBOOK and Hawkeye and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding OBOOK and Hawkeye contained in this release has been derived from information provided by the respective companies or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/owlting-and-hawkeye-digital-interviews-to-air-nationally-on-the-redch-1213874