AFYREN, a committed player in climate change mitigation and adaptation for the chemical sector, continues its growth: The milestone of 1,000 tonnes of bio-based acids produced since the start of the ramp-up has been exceeded 1 , including 200 tonnes produced following the July restart The demonstrated production capacity 2 was pushed to 30% on multiple occasions and reached 40% over a 48-hour period following the June 2026 works, to be confirmed over long production periods The plant's production process and water recycling system have demonstrated resilience during heatwaves and water stress

AFYREN targets a further doubling of AFYREN NEOXY revenue in H2 2026 compared to H1 2026

Regulatory News:

AFYREN, a greentech company offering manufacturers biobased, low-carbon ingredients through a unique fermentation technology based on a circular model, provides an update on the operational performance of its AFYREN NEOXY plant and shares its outlook for the second half of 2026.

Following the resumption of operations in July 20263, production quickly exceeded 200 tonnes of acids, as well as a significant volume of associated fertilizers. The works carried out in June 2026 contributed to increasing demonstrated production capacity (actual production volume over a given period as a percentage of the plant's nominal capacity). This indicator was pushed to 30% on multiple occasions, peaking at 40%4 over a 48-hour period. The challenge now is to sustain these levels over long production periods through improvements in industrial control and enhanced reliability to increase the plant's overall efficiency rates.

Despite actual performance remaining below team expectations as of today in August 2026, with corrective actions already being rolled out, the AFYREN NEOXY plant crossed the symbolic threshold of 1,000 tonnes of acids produced since the start of the ramp-up phase in June 2025, thereby validating its transition to commercial industrial scale.

Laurent POU, AFYREN's COO, commented: "The June shutdown marked a critical milestone in overcoming our main technical bottlenecks. Our ambition is now to embed these performance levels into our daily operations, by accumulating production hours and driving continuous process improvement

These milestones are being achieved during a period marked by several large-scale heatwaves, which are affecting many players across the traditional chemicals industry and the broader industry sector. In this context, AFYREN benefits from a model that addresses both transition challenges-with a highly decarbonized approach compared to the petrochemical industry-and adaptation challenges. Its prudent use of water resources, supported by a production water recycling system, is a good example of this: It enables AFYREN to continue operations even when other industrial players are forced to declare force majeure5

Nicolas SORDET, AFYREN's CEO, stated: "In the face of the repetition and intensification of climate crisis, the decarbonization and resilience of industrial activities are becoming essential pillars of corporate strategy. Continuing our growth trajectory remains our priority, with the goal of proving that a sustainable transformation of our industry is possible.

AFYREN confirms its ambition to scale up production from hundreds of tonnes in 2025 to thousands of tonnes in 2026. A significant sequential increase in production and sales is expected, and AFYREN is targeting at least another doubling of AFYREN NEOXY revenue in H2 compared to H1 20266

With production continuing to ramp up and strong commercial traction-driven by an offering tailored to support customers in decarbonization and securing supply chains-AFYREN is in the final stages of securing several new commercial contracts.

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN's proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company's sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes.

The company's first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN also aims to serve many international markets through future expansions, particularly in Asia and the Americas.

At the end of 2025, AFYREN employed 140 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.

AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

________________________________ 1 Ramp-up phase started in June 2025 2 Calculated based on the initial full capacity of 16kt 3 See press release dated July 6, 2026 4 Higher levels achieved compared with the 20% of demonstrated capacity before the June 2026 works 5 Total or partial production stoppage dictated by an external event. 6 AFYREN NEOXY reported total invoiced revenues of approximately €1 million in H1 2026

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