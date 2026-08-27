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WKN: A3EQAC | ISIN: US0889291045 | Ticker-Symbol: ESD
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 08:01
10,000 Euro
+1,01 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BGC GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BGC GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,00010,30018:27
10,00010,30018:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 18:10 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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IPC Systems: BGC Group Selects IPC One to Modernize Global Trading Connectivity

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC Systems ("IPC"), a leading global provider of secure, compliant technology solutions for financial markets, today announced that BGC Group ("BGC"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company servicing financial markets, has chosen IPC One as its strategic communications and connectivity platform. The selection expands the companies' long-standing relationship and supports BGC's growth strategy.

BGC selected IPC for its mature platform, best-in-class technology, proven reliability, extensive trading community, and commitment to innovation. Under the agreement, BGC is deploying IPC One capabilities - including One TradeDesk, One View, Soft Client, Mobile Client, One Connect, One Call, and Directory - as a unified platform to streamline connectivity and support global trading operations.

As trading firms modernize communications infrastructure, many are moving beyond legacy connectivity models that are costly, complex, and difficult to scale. BGC selected IPC One to advance its transformation strategy with a flexible, cloud-enabled platform built for global financial markets.

"We wanted a partner who could help reshape how our global business connects and trades," said Mike Whitaker, COO and CIO, BGC Group. "With IPC One, we've replaced complexity with a unified, cloud-enabled platform that empowers our teams to move faster, collaborate more effectively, and stay focused on delivering value to clients."

With IPC One, BGC will streamline operations, improve communications efficiency, and enhance the experience for brokers and traders. IPC's global financial markets ecosystem will give BGC broader counterparty access, greater operational agility, and a more connected trading environment across its global business.

"When a global market leader like BGC chooses IPC One, it reinforces a broader industry shift toward a next generation platform to power the trading ecosystem," said Kurt Adams, Chief Executive Officer of IPC Systems. "We're proud to expand our relationship with BGC and support its focus on operational efficiency, productivity, and future growth."

About IPC
IPC Systems is a specialist technology and services leader that has powered global financial markets for more than 50 years. The company delivers innovation in trading communications, market data connectivity, and financial technology infrastructure through a customer-first approach and an expansive financial ecosystem that connects market participants across asset classes worldwide.

IPC's global services include trading communications, electronic trading, data and analytics, and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. IPC helps customers anticipate market change, adapt with confidence, and remain positioned for the future. To learn more, visit www.ipc.com, explore our Insights page, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About BGC Group, Inc.
BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) is a leading global marketplace, data, and financial technology services company for a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, energy, commodities, shipping, equities, and now includes the FMX Futures Exchange. BGC and leading global investment banks and market-making firms have partnered to create FMX, part of the BGC Group of companies, which includes a U.S. interest rate futures exchange, spot foreign exchange platform, and the world's fastest growing U.S. cash treasuries platform.

BGC's clients are many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms.

For more information, visit www.bgcg.com.

MediaContact
Abby Vare
abby@capvstrategies.com
Email: IPC@capvstrategies.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.