Huawei to Unveil Flagship Wearables at Munich "Chase the Wild" Campaign Event on Sept. 2

MUNICH, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei is gearing up for a major product launch on September 2 in Munich, Germany, where it will showcase a new wave of devices as part of its global "Chase the Wild" campaign.

At the event, the company will roll out a full range of products spanning smartwatches, tablets, smartphones, and audio devices, all designed to weave technology into sports, health, creativity, and exploration. The goal: to help users chase their passions and embrace a lifestyle defined by freedom and purpose.

Headlining the event is the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Series, the company's new flagship sports watch. It delivers a more premium wearable experience across four key areas: bold design, enhanced outdoor performance, comprehensive health management, and ultra-long battery life that keeps up with active lifestyles.

The HUAWEI WATCH 6 Series, another flagship smartwatch, is back in the European market after a year-long hiatus. It features a refined new look, smarter features, more holistic health management, and AI-driven analysis across multiple sports.

In the field of health technology, Huawei will introduce the next-generation HUAWEI WATCH D3, a blood-pressure monitoring watch that recently earned CE-MDR certification in Europe. With medical-grade tracking, it marks a real step forward in digital blood pressure management.

Beyond smartwatches, Huawei is also refreshing its broader product lineup. The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12-inch is a new flagship tablet built for creativity and productivity, letting users work and create freely from anywhere. The HUAWEI FreeBuds Neo audio series makes its global debut, offering stylish, high-performance noise-canceling earbuds that blend personal style with immersive sound. And the HUAWEI nova 16s series arrives on the global stage with upgraded features and enhanced portrait photography for a smoother, more enjoyable mobile experience.

Huawei has always focused on using innovation to improve daily life. Technology, the company believes, is not just a tool for connecting people; it is also a vital companion that supports growth, exploration, and self-expression. The "Chase the Wild" Innovative Product Launch reflects that vision, with products that are smarter, more intuitive, and more integrated into daily routines.

Whether users are chasing fitness goals, creative breakthroughs, or simply a deeper connection with the world around them, Huawei puts technology at their side, not in their way, so they can embrace the wild in their everyday lives.

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