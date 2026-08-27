RTX's Raytheon completes $50 million expansion of Mississippi manufacturing facility

Expansion to boost production capacity for critical defense systems and create 100 high-skill jobs

FOREST, Miss., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has completed a 17,000 square-foot expansion of its Forest, Mississippi manufacturing facility. Supported by a $50 million capital investment, the project will boost production capacity for critical electronic warfare and radar systems and is expected to create 100 high-skill jobs by 2028.

"Completing this expansion underscores our long-term commitment to Forest and the state of Mississippi," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "Together with state and local partners, we're building the workforce, infrastructure and capabilities needed to boost production in support of critical national defense programs."

Raytheon's Forest site now encompasses 445,000 square feet of manufacturing space, making it one of the largest defense manufacturing plants in the state. Over the past decade, the company has completed three facility expansions totaling $280 million in capital investment, including a 20,000 square-foot addition in 2013 and a 50,000 square-foot radar production and testing facility completed in 2020.

The most recent expansion will serve as a hub for production, test and integration of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) pods for the U.S. Navy and Australian government, as well as other airborne radar programs, further strengthening Mississippi's role in supporting critical defense capabilities for the United States and its allies.

"Raytheon's expansion is not only a great economic development win for Mississippi but also an important investment in America's national security. I'm incredibly proud of the role Mississippi plays in defending our nation and supporting the men and women who protect our freedoms. This project will build on our state's proud legacy while bringing 100 high-skill jobs to Forest. It's another big win for Scott County and Mississippi." - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves

"Rebuilding the American Arsenal creates more opportunities and more jobs right here at home. Today, our partners at Raytheon are expanding their manufacturing capacity and bringing 100 new jobs to Forest, Mississippi. These are critical jobs modernizing our military and supporting our troops - work Mississippi families can be proud of." - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee

For 40 years, Raytheon has been part of the Forest community and continues to invest in opportunities that strengthen the region's workforce, education system and local support networks.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX