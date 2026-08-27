Fangzhou Inc.: Fangzhou Reports Sustained Revenue and Profit Growth as AI-Powered Chronic Care Strategy Gains Momentum

HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026, reporting revenue of RMB 1.8245 billion, a 22.2% year-on-year increase, and adjusted net profit of RMB 18.7 million, up 6.4% from the same period last year. The results reflect the Company's continued execution of its "AI + chronic care" strategy amid favorable policy momentum under China's 15th Five-Year Plan.

Fangzhou's user and physician networks also expanded during the period. Cumulative registered users exceeded 59.8 million, while average monthly active users increased 23.1% to 14.7 million. Registered physicians reached 282,000. The Company's supply chain included more than 1,800 suppliers and 1,000 pharmaceutical companies, with prescription medicines accounting for 83.1% of GMV.

Fangzhou also expanded industry partnerships, signing strategic agreements with pharmaceutical companies including Youcare Pharmaceutical and Tenry Pharma and extending its services into innovative therapies and specialty care. Meanwhile, the Company completed agreements and system integration for medical insurance services across Guangdong Province, expanding access to online follow-up consultations, prescription renewals and medication purchases for insured patients.

AI remained a key driver of Fangzhou's growth strategy. Powered by its proprietary "XingShi" Large Language Model ("XS LLM"), the Company expanded AI applications across patient services, physician support and internal operations. For physicians, Fangzhou integrated AI pre-consultation, clinical support and academic-assistance capabilities to reduce repetitive administrative tasks and improve post-consultation patient management. Internally, AI tools were deployed across service fulfillment, inventory management and logistics to improve operating and supply-chain efficiency.

Fangzhou believes these initiatives are instrumental to shifting chronic disease management from episodic interactions toward continuous, full-cycle healthcare services, while allowing limited physician resources to serve a broader patient population.

For the second half of 2026, Fangzhou said it will position itself as a "full-lifecycle personal health service partner," building an integrated ecosystem serving patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The strategy aims to provide patients with trusted long-term health services, equip physicians with efficient digital collaboration tools and help pharmaceutical partners accelerate commercial applications.

Fangzhou plans to continue upgrading its large-model and AI-agent capabilities, scale the deployment of AI applications, and deepen partnerships with pharmaceutical and technology companies, thereby aligning its corporate growth with the broader goals of the Healthy China 2030 initiative.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 59.8 million registered users and 282,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2026). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com

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Disclaimer: This press release contains forward- looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.