Fangzhou Inc.: Fangzhou Releases 2026 Interim Report, Deepening "AI + Chronic Care" as a Lifetime Health Service Partner

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, has released its 2026 interim report, highlighting continued progress in its "AI + Chronic Disease Services" strategy as the Company advances its positioning as a full-lifecycle personal health service partner.

In the first half of 2026, Fangzhou recorded revenue of RMB1.8245 billion, up 22.2% year-on-year, while adjusted net profit increased 6.4% to RMB18.7 million. The Company's cumulative registered users exceeded 59.8 million, with average monthly active users rising 23.1% to 14.7 million. Its network of registered physicians expanded to 282,000.

Fangzhou continued to accelerate the deployment of AI across chronic disease services, addressing persistent challenges in out-of-hospital management, including treatment adherence, patient follow-up and care costs. Built on its proprietary "XingShi" Large Language Model ("XS LLM"), its AI Health Manager and AI Medication Assistant provide 24/7 support, medication reminders and personalized health management based on patients' evolving needs, helping shift chronic care from passive response toward proactive, continuous support.

On the physician side, AI pre-consultation, AI-assisted diagnosis and the AI Academic Assistant help reduce repetitive administrative workloads and improve service efficiency. Digital tools also support post-consultation follow-up, allowing professional medical services to reach more patients. Internally, Fangzhou has extended AI applications into supply-chain management, including inventory allocation and last-mile delivery, to improve operational efficiency.

The Company also continued strengthening the industry ecosystem underpinning its healthcare services. During the period, Fangzhou worked with more than 1,800 suppliers and 1,000 pharmaceutical companies, while prescription drugs accounted for 83.1% of platform GMV. Strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, including Youcare Pharmaceutical and Tenry Pharma, supported the launch of innovative medicines, helping connect pharmaceutical innovation with patients through Fangzhou's digital healthcare infrastructure.

Leveraging its patient network and digital engagement capabilities, Fangzhou is also expanding its role as a digital collaboration partner for pharmaceutical companies. Across key chronic disease specialties, the platform integrates medication guidance, patient education and full-course disease management into everyday services, supporting broader access to innovative treatments while strengthening its professional chronic care capabilities.

In the second half of 2026, Fangzhou will further advance its strategy as a full-lifecycle personal health service partner, expanding the XS LLM and its portfolio of AI-powered services across more healthcare scenarios. The Company will also deepen collaboration with pharmaceutical partners and strengthen specialty-care capabilities, helping to build a reliable, patient-centered health service ecosystem that supports patients throughout their health journey.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 59.8 million registered users and 282,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2026). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com

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Disclaimer: This press release contains forward- looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.