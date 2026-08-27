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WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
27.08.26 | 19:06
197,00 Euro
+9,34 % +16,82
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PR Newswire
27.08.2026 18:36 Uhr
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MSI XpertStation WS300 Based on NVIDIA DGX Station Now Available

TAIPEI, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI announced that the XpertStation WS300 based on NVIDIA DGX Station architecture is now shipping. Powered by NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, the deskside AI supercomputer is now available through ASI, D&H, and Newegg, bringing data-center-class AI capabilities closer to enterprise AI development and deployment.

"Enterprises don't just need powerful AI systems; they need a straightforward way to bring them into production," said Danny Hsu, General Manager of MSI's Enterprise Platform Solutions. "XpertStation WS300 is designed around that reality, a system that's ready to run demanding AI workloads the moment it arrives, not one that requires months of additional integration."

"AI is moving from experimentation to always-on, agentic workloads that demand powerful computing close to where developers and enterprise data reside," said Allen Bourgoyne, director of Enterprise Products at NVIDIA. "With XpertStation WS300 based on NVIDIA DGX Station architecture, MSI is bringing NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultra computing to the deskside, giving enterprises the performance and scale to develop, customize and run advanced AI models and agents locally."

Enterprise AI Built for Local Development

The XpertStation WS300 is powered by NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip and combines up to 748GB of coherent memory with dual 400GbE networking via NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC for clustering two XpertStation WS300 systems for AI workload scaling. Designed for large-scale AI development, fine-tuning, multimodal AI, and high-performance local inference, the platform keeps larger foundation models resident in coherent memory, reducing CPU-GPU data movement and improving inference efficiency.

As AI workloads evolve from chatbot-style interactions to large language models (LLMs) and autonomous AI agents, enterprises are facing higher inference demand, larger model footprints, and continuous AI execution. These changes are accelerating the shift toward on-premises AI infrastructure, enabling organizations to reduce recurring cloud inference costs, retain control of proprietary models and data, and continuously customize AI models for enterprise use.

Extending beyond AI model development, the XpertStation WS300 also supports NVIDIA NemoClaw with the NVIDIA OpenShell runtime, enabling policy-controlled autonomous AI agents to operate securely within enterprise environments and helping organizations move from AI-assisted workflows to agentic AI deployment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/msi-xpertstation-ws300-based-on-nvidia-dgx-station-now-available-302861562.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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