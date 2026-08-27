GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Nine-month turnover remained broadly stable (-1.0%; +0.2% at constant exchange rates) // Full-year outlook confirmed

Langeais - August 27, 2026

In € million

Unaudited figures 2024-2025 2025-2026 Change 1st half 346.0 352.7 +1.9% 3rd quarter 187.6 175.8 -6.3% 9 months 533.6 528.5 -1.0%

The Plastivaloire Group reported turnover of €175.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025-2026 (April to June 2026), down 6.3% (-6.0% at constant exchange rates) compared with a particularly demanding comparison base (+10.7% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024-2025).

Third-quarter turnover in the Automotive division (parts and tooling) stood at €147.3 million, down 7.9% compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year, which had benefited from particularly high production rates. Production activity remained broadly resilient despite the gradual phase-out of certain programmes and a temporary decline in tooling invoicing, reflecting lower customer development activity during the period. The Industries division returned to growth (+3.2%), generating turnover of €28.5 million, supported by a gradual recovery in volumes across certain production lines. The Automotive and Industries segments accounted for 83.8% and 16.2% of quarterly turnover, respectively.

Geographically, Europe[1] generated turnover of €153.5 million, down 5.7% (-4.9% at constant exchange rates), while turnover in the Americas region (United States and Mexico) amounted to €22.3 million, down 10.3% (-13.0% at constant exchange rates).

The Plastivaloire Group continued to demonstrate resilient performance, posting turnover of €528.5 million over the first nine months of fiscal year 2025-2026, down by 1.0% but showing slight growth of 0.2% at constant exchange rates compared with the previous financial year. This performance is consistent with the Group's full-year guidance.

Nine-month turnover in the Automotive division amounted to €451.4 million, up 1.3% year on year, reflecting the Group's positioning in attractive programmes. Turnover in the Industries division stood at €77.1 million over the first nine months of the financial year, down 12.7%, although the recent months have shown a more positive trend.

The Automotive and Industries divisions accounted for 85.4% and 14.6% of turnover, respectively, over the first nine months of fiscal year 2025-2026.

Nine-month turnover in Europe reached €467.4 million, up 0.1% (+1.2% at constant exchange rates), while turnover in the Americas region (United States and Mexico) stood at €61.0 million, down 8.1% (-7.0% at constant exchange rates).

Confirmation of full-year guidance

In an economic climate that remains sluggish and inflationary, the Plastivaloire Group continues to exercise vigilance and remains focused on controlling raw material cost increases and passing them through to customers. Given the level of activity recorded over the first nine months of the financial year and its solid programme portfolio, the Plastivaloire Group confirms its targets for the 2025-2026 financial year of turnover of around €690 million and an EBITDA margin of between 8.5 per cent and 9 per cent.

Antoine Doutriaux, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Plastivaloire, stated: "In an automotive environment that remains challenging, we are staying on track, with nine-month turnover similar to last year's, and quarters that are more stable than last year. We remain fully committed to preserving our performance: we are managing our costs rigorously, taking action on raw material purchasing and actively pursuing discussions with our customers. This day-to-day discipline enables us to approach the end of the financial year with confidence and to reaffirm our full-year guidance."

Next financial publication: November, 17, 2026

Full-year 2025-2026 turnover

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About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries divisions.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 26 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[1] Including operations in Tunisia and Turkey.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99935-cp_ca-t3-2025-2026_vdef-eng.pdf