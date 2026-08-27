Stagwell Expands Strategic Partnership with Adobe to Build the Future of Enterprise Marketing Together

The multi-year collaboration embeds Stagwell's data intelligence, creative transformation and AI capabilities directly into Adobe's enterprise growth engine

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the next evolution of its strategic partnership with Adobe to leverage the Stagwell network to accelerate how Adobe wins, grows and retains enterprise customers.

Through the expanded partnership, which builds upon a relationship that kicked off in Q4 2024 , Stagwell will drive targeted demand-generation programs across priority industries, work alongside Adobe on key accounts, and deliver senior strategic counsel and value realization services to help customers maximize the impact of their technology investments and accelerate growth.

At the center of the partnership is Code and Theory, Stagwell's digital transformation agency, which is building a portfolio of industry-specific solutions co-developed with Adobe. Since the relationship began, Code and Theory has expanded from three planned solutions to seven, reflecting growing demand for the agency's services and its deep expertise across a breadth of industries, including financial services, B2B, sports and retail.

The momentum is already building in market, with the Creative Intelligence System (CIS) for financial services, which launched in April, followed by the Content Operating System (COS) for sports launched in June, both powered by Adobe CX Enterprise helping teams and leagues meet the growing content demands of operating as modern media companies. A third industry-specific solution is scheduled to launch later this year, with additional offerings planned over the next 18 months. This shared vision also extends to Adobe and Stagwell's investment in the future of sports marketing, where fandom, culture, technology and business increasingly converge. Adobe's multi-year partnership as SPORT BEACH's Official Experience Partner exemplifies this vision, creating meaningful experiences and platforms that unite brands, athletes, creators and business leaders around the evolving intersection of sports, culture, business and technology.

"Adobe and Stagwell share a belief that the future of enterprise marketing will be defined by the convergence of data, AI, technology and creativity," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "By bringing together Adobe's industry-leading platform with Stagwell's strategic, creative and marketing expertise, we are helping brands create lasting business value at scale."

Michael Treff, CEO of Code and Theory said, "By combining our technology, experience, and marketing expertise with Adobe's platforms, we're building solutions that are far more differentiated than what either of us could deliver alone. Take our first solution: most enterprises test creative after the fact when it's too late to change anything meaningful. We flipped that - putting intelligence at the moment of creation, not after it. Each solution is built to solve a specific problem and deliver value immediately."

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

About The Code and Theory Network

Code and Theory is the digital transformation agency where the C-suite comes together to create change. Our differentiated balance of 50% creatives and 50% engineers at scale allows us to bring strategy, creativity and technology together in one integrated offering. This enables our clients to gain competitive advantages in how they operate, market and serve their customers. Code and Theory is Stagwell's (STGW) digital transformation network, which includes its flagship agency, Code and Theory, along with Create. Group, Current, Instrument, Kettle, Left Field Labs and Truelogic. Code and Theory is the most decorated agency of the past three years, with 20 top agency honors, including Ad Age, Adweek and Fast Company. Our clients include Amazon, IBM, JPMorganChase, Microsoft, NBC and the NFL. For more, visit codeandtheory.com

Contact

Kara Gelber

PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-expands-strategic-partnership-with-adobe-to-build-the-f-1213314