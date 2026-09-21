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ST

WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Frankfurt
21.09.26 | 08:10
7,000 Euro
-0,71 % -0,050
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STAGWELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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7,0507,15016:46
7,0507,15016:45
ACCESS Newswire
21.09.2026 16:26 Uhr
101 Leser
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Stagwell Launches Intreego.ai to Transform the Hospitality Ecosystem into Dynamic Business and Engagement Tools

Investment in Intreego advances Stagwell's broader strategy of scaling next-generation technologies at the intersection of AI, marketing, commerce and digital transformation

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the launch of Intreego.ai, an innovative digital platform transforming menus and hospitality tools from static points of information into dynamic environments for customer engagement, revenue generation, and brand activation. The investment reflects Stagwell's commitment to uncover and build innovative technologies that help organizations unlock growth, improve operational efficiency, and create more meaningful customer relationships.

Built for the hospitality ecosystem, Intreego helps restaurants, bars and retailers digitize menus, launch targeted promotions, engage customers and unlock actionable performance insights. Designed to maximize the value of every customer interaction, the platform enables hospitality operators to launch AI-powered digital experiences in minutes, driving operational efficiency, personalization and measurable growth through real-time insights and point-of-sale activation.

"Our investment in Intreego reflects Stagwell's commitment to backing technology that solves business challenges and creates measurable value," said Stagwell Chief Strategy Officer Jason Reid. "Intreego is a compelling example of how technology can transform an everyday customer touchpoint into a powerful platform for engagement, commerce and growth. By connecting brands and consumers at the point of decision, Intreego is creating new value across the hospitality ecosystem."

"Partnering with Stagwell gives us access to a unique combination of expertise, industry relationships and commercial opportunities," said Intreego Head of Product & Innovation Julian Escobar. "Stagwell's support has already been instrumental in helping bring our vision to market, and we're excited to accelerate our mission to make menus more dynamic, actionable and valuable for the businesses they serve."

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact

PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-launches-intreego.ai-to-transform-the-hospitality-ecosy-1223754

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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