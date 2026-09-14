Stagwell Strengthens Assembly Leadership with Two Key CEO Appointments

Liz Rutgersson appointed Chief Executive Officer of Assembly and Connie Chan elevated to CEO of Assembly APAC

New leadership team to drive next phase of growth for the global media agency

NEW YORK, NY AND SINGAPORE / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the appointment of Liz Rutgersson as Chief Executive Officer of Assembly with a global and North America remit, effective September 14, 2026. Reporting to Slavi Samardzija, Global Chair of Media & Commerce at Stagwell, Rutgersson will drive Assembly's growth, strengthen client partnerships and lead the agency into its next chapter. Connie Chan will take on the role of CEO of Assembly APAC while continuing as Chief Growth Officer of Stagwell APAC, effective immediately. Together, these leaders will drive the next phase of growth for Assembly.

Rutgersson brings more than 20 years of marketing expertise spanning brand building and strategy, digital media, analytics and search optimization. She has a proven track record of driving new business growth while maintaining high agency and client retention rates. Rutgersson joins Assembly after 16 years at dentsu, most recently serving as CEO of iProspect North America for the past three years. Throughout her career, she has partnered with leading global brands including Hilton, eBay, Salesforce, Ferrero, Dollar General and Tesco.

Chan brings three decades of experience across media, marketing, and business leadership. Since taking on the Chief Growth Officer role, she has helped expand Stagwell's presence across key APAC markets, driving new business growth, strengthening regional client partnerships, and advancing capabilities across media and digital experience.

"Liz and Connie are exceptional leaders with a proven track record of driving growth for advertisers, building high-performing teams and helping clients succeed in a rapidly changing media ecosystem. Their appointments strengthen Assembly's leadership for what comes next and reinforce our commitment to creating a more modern, agile agency that delivers meaningful business outcomes for clients around the world," said Slavi Samardzija, Global Chair of Media & Commerce at Stagwell.

"I've spent my career believing that the best agencies don't just respond to change, they help define what comes next. For too long, our industry has been shaped by legacy structures that don't always reflect what drives the best outcomes for clients. Assembly has a foundation of incredible talent, global scale and connected capabilities, and I'm energized by the opportunity to build on strengths and push them further - building around the needs of our clients' businesses, with their performance as the clearest measure of our own success and client growth as our organizing principle," shared Rutgersson.

Rutgersson succeeds Rick Acampora, former Global CEO of Assembly, who moved into a new role at the holding company focused on developing new commercial frameworks earlier in the year. Jill Kelly, former CEO of Assembly North America, will support the leadership transition to ensure continuity for clients, teams and partners.

The appointments come as Stagwell continues to build momentum globally and across APAC. The network recently strengthened its global media offering with the launches of The Media Machine and Stagwell Search+ , opened a new APAC headquarters in Singapore , and expanded its capabilities, scale and client offering across the region through the integration of Assembly and ADK GLOBAL . The agency also received multiple honours at The Drum Marketing Awards APAC 2026, with winning work spanning China, Thailand, Hong Kong and Singapore across categories including Arts & Culture, Brand Relaunch and Sports Marketing.

About Assembly

Assembly is a global omnichannel agency built for brands that want a more modern approach to building brands that perform. Backed by the Stagwell network, Assembly brings together data, talent, and technology to unlock smarter, faster, and better-performing outcomes. With over 3,000 experts across 40+ offices worldwide, Assembly delivers full-funnel solutions that help the world's most ambitious brands connect, engage, and grow across media, creative, commerce, and technology.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

Contact

PR@stagwellglobal.com SOURCE: Assembly

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-strengthens-assembly-leadership-with-two-key-ceo-a-1220513