Stagwell: The People Platform Unveils New Identity as Numetrix

The Stagwell company helps organizations turn behavioral and location intelligence into real-world consumer insight

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / The People Platform, part of Stagwell's The Marketing Cloud (NASDAQ:STGW), today announced its rebrand as Numetrix, a new identity that reflects the company's expanded capabilities as a consumer behavioral data and location intelligence leader. Alongside a new name, brand identity and digital experience, Numetrix represents the next chapter for The People Platform - bringing together consumer research and location intelligence to surface real-world behavioral data to help organizations better understand audiences, optimize media investments and make data-backed business decisions.

Built to serve digital out-of-home (DOOH) and out-of-home (OOH) media owners, Retail Media Networks, brands, advertisers, and more, Numetrix leverages advanced geospatial technology, location-based research, AI and first- and third-party data to provide organizations with a more complete view of consumer behavior. Customers can quantify and monetize audiences, validate messaging, measure campaign effectiveness, evaluate market opportunities, optimize media investments, and uncover behavioral insights that drive smarter planning, activation, and measurement.

"Our new identity as Numetrix reflects how our capabilities have evolved and reinforces our mission to help organizations understand real-world consumer behavior," said George Brady, CEO of Numetrix. "Marketing leaders today need more than surveys or demographic data alone. They need to understand how consumers behave in the real world. By bringing together behavioral data and location intelligence, Numetrix delivers the clarity organizations need to make smarter decisions about audiences, media investments, and growth."

Consumer research reveals what people say and believe, while location intelligence shows how they behave and move in the real world. Numetrix brings these perspectives together to give organizations a richer, more complete understanding of audiences, markets and media performance.

"Numetrix reflects The Marketing Cloud's commitment to building intelligence that helps organizations turn data into decisive action," said Elspeth Rollert, CEO of The Marketing Cloud. "As businesses seek a more complete understanding of consumer behavior, solutions that connect research with real-world intelligence are becoming essential. Numetrix strengthens our portfolio with a differentiated offering that helps customers make smarter decisions with greater confidence."

The rebrand is effective immediately. Existing customers will continue to receive the same trusted data and support while benefiting from continued innovation under the Numetrix brand.

For more information, please visit www.numetrix.io.

About Numetrix

Numetrix is a consumer research and location intelligence company that helps organizations clearly define, measure and understand real-world consumer behavior, enabling more data-backed decisions about audiences, media and investment. By combining real-world behavioral data, rigorous research methodologies and advanced location intelligence, Numetrix provides organizations with the clarity and confidence to optimize media investments, improve audience targeting and better understand consumer behavior.

Numetrix was acquired in 2022 by Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and is part of The Marketing Cloud.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Bourne-Peters, PR Director

Alyssa.Bourne-Peters@themarketingcloud.com

+1-917-592-9795

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-people-platform-unveils-new-identity-as-numetrix-1214893