

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new scientific study found that nearly 8 out of 10 young adults, with an average age of 23, showed signs of cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome.



For the study, researchers assessed the participants' heart health by looking at their CKM syndrome stage and their Life's Essential 8 cardiovascular health score. They also used ultrasound scans to check for early damage in the carotid arteries, which are major blood vessels in the neck that carry blood to the brain.



'The study shows that CKM syndrome staging and Life's Essential 8 are complementary for identifying adults younger than age 30 who may be on the fast track for arterial injury, plaque build-up and, ultimately, at higher risk for future cardiovascular events,' said study author Donald Lloyd-Jones.



Published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association, the study found that about 80 percent of the participants were in CKM syndrome stages 1, 2 or 3, meaning they had risk factors such as excess body weight, metabolic problems or early signs of cardiovascular disease. About 21 percent had no CKM risk factors, while none had the most advanced Stage 4 disease.



The study also revealed that young adults with more advanced CKM syndrome had poorer heart health scores. They were also more likely to have early damage to their arteries, including thicker carotid artery walls, which can be an early sign of atherosclerosis. These changes were found even among people in their early 20s.



Researchers said the findings highlight the need to start preventing heart and metabolic problems earlier in life. They noted that improving health at a young age could help slow disease progression and prevent future cardiovascular disease.



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