

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola has detailed the Android 17 update coming to its smartphones, bringing a redesigned interface, new customization tools and several AI-powered features. The update has already reached the Motorola Edge (2025) and Motorola Signature, with a wider rollout now underway.



One of the biggest changes is the redesigned Live Updates interface, which moves notifications closer to the camera cutout in a Dynamic Island-style layout and expands support for third-party apps. Motorola is also refreshing HelloUI with a redesigned Settings menu, updated volume controls, a Classic Control Center and refreshed Wi-Fi, cellular and battery icons.



The app drawer is getting a cleaner 3×3 layout with improved background blur and a new folder-creation option, while the lock screen gains additional clock, typography and styling choices. New gestures include three-finger swipes for screenshots and split-screen multitasking.



Android 17 will also introduce Motorola's Qira AI assistant, notification summaries, stackable widgets, themed icons, improved HDR brightness, landscape stereo audio and a native battery-health monitor. Machine learning will identify lower-priority notifications and place them in a separate quiet section.



More than 50 Motorola devices are confirmed for the update, including models from the Razr, Edge and Moto G families. The list includes the Razr 70, Razr 2026, Razr 60, Razr 2025, Razr 50 Ultra, Edge 70, Edge 60, Edge 2026, Edge 2025, Edge 50 Ultra and several Moto G models. However, some devices such as the Edge 50 Neo and Edge 60 Neo are not included in the initial list despite being promised multiple major Android upgrades.



Motorola has not provided a detailed rollout schedule, meaning availability will vary by device and market. Phones already participating in beta testing are expected to receive the stable version sooner, while other models may have to wait for further announcements.



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