Whirlpool Corporation Celebrates 115 Years in America's Homes - Share Your Whirlpool Memory for the Chance To Win a New Appliance

Sweepstakes celebrates generations of memorable moments with Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, JennAir, Amana and InSinkErator

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / For 115 years, Whirlpool Corporation appliances have been part of America's most important moments from childhood kitchen memories to daily laundry routines. To celebrate, Whirlpool is inviting consumers to share photos of memories featuring its iconic brands and enter a sweepstakes for 115 new appliances - one for every year they've all been a part of America's homes.

The Whirlpool Corporation 115 Anniversary Sweepstakes invites consumers to submit photos at www.whirlpoolcorp115sweeps.com clearly showing Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana and/or InSinkErator playing a meaningful part of their story.

Whirlpool Corporation is the only American-owned kitchen and laundry appliance company and its products can be found in 3 out of 4 U.S. homes. The sweepstakes is designed to commemorate the company's legacy, brought to life in homes throughout the country.

"Generation after generation, Whirlpool has been proud to earn and maintain the trust of its consumers by delivering innovative home appliances that improve life at home every day," said Marc Bitzer, Whirlpool Corporation Chairman and CEO. "This milestone is a celebration of the memories we've helped create and a glimpse into the special moments - large and small - that we'll continue to be a part of for decades to come. After 115 years, we are proud to be the only major appliance company that started in America, stayed in America, and continues to invest in workers and factories across the country."

How to Enter

To learn more about the anniversary sweepstakes, giveaway and to submit a photo for a chance to win, visit www.whirlpoolcorp115sweeps.com and follow the on-screen instructions. Each submission should also include a caption of up to 300 characters that tells the story of the memory the photo contains. Participants will also be able to see a gallery of the photos others have submitted.

Entry deadline:

Entries may be submitted beginning at noon ET on August 20, 2026 and must be received by 11:59pm ET on September 27, 2026. Winners will be notified via email on September 28, 2026.

Prizes:

The sweepstakes winners may receive one of the following prizes:

30 KitchenAid Pure Power Blenders

70 KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixers with Premium Accessory Pack

5 Whirlpool Smart Front Load Washers with FreshFlow Vent System

5 Maytag 5.0 cubic foot Smart Front Load Washers with Pet Pro Option

5 Whirlpool Third Rack Dishwashers with Advanced ProDry System

Where applicable, Whirlpool Corporation will arrange and pay for standard delivery, installation and haul-away of an existing appliance.

Eligibility:

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win. A purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. The sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the forty-eight (48) contiguous United States and the District of Columbia who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. Void in Alaska, Hawaii and where prohibited by law.

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Find more stories and multimedia from Whirlpool Corporation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/whirlpool-corporation-celebrates-115-years-in-americas-homes-share-you-1213647