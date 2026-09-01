Whirlpool Corporation Recognized by Seramount for Workplace Inclusion and Talent Leadership

Whirlpool Corporation has been named to Seramount's 2026 100 Best Companies list and achieved Pinnacle status on the 2026 Talent and Inclusion Index, reflecting its commitment to an inclusive, family-friendly workplace that aligns with the company's mission of improving life at home.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Whirlpool Corporation has received two workplace honors from Seramount, a strategic professional services and research firm. These honors include a place on the organization's 2026 100 Best Companies list and Pinnacle status on its 2026 Talent and Inclusion Index.

Seramount's 100 Best Companies list recognizes organizations setting the standard for inclusive, family-friendly workplace benefits and policies that support working parents and caregivers. Now in its more than 40-year history, the list highlights workplace practices that help employees and their families thrive.

The 2026 Talent and Inclusion Index from Seramount evaluates organizations' practices across key areas including workforce representation, recruitment, retention, advancement and company culture. Whirlpool Corporation has participated in the index for the last nine years, and this status reflects the company's strength in attracting, developing and retaining top talent.

"Being recognized by Seramount reflects our continued commitment to creating a workplace where people feel valued, included and empowered to grow."

"Being recognized by Seramount reflects our continued commitment to creating a workplace where people feel valued, included and empowered to grow," said Carey Martin, Whirlpool Corporation executive vice president and chief human resources officer. "We invest in our people at every stage of their career, helping build the workforce we need for the future while setting a strong standard for our industry."

Whirlpool Corporation supports employees at every stage of their life, offering benefits like paid parental and caregiver leave, time off, health and wellness resources, and opportunities to grow professionally. This focus stems from the core belief that supporting employees and their families is aligned with the company's long-standing mission of improving life at home.

Whirlpool Corporation's iconic brand portfolio includes Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. Approximately 80 percent of the major appliances the company sells in the U.S. are produced in the U.S., supported by more than 20,000 U.S. employees, including 14,000 manufacturing workers across 10 U.S. plants.

Seramount's 2026 100 Best Companies list and Talent and Inclusion Index recognize organizations based on comprehensive evaluations of workplace culture, benefits, and employee support. The assessment benchmarks companies on key drivers of success, including recruitment, retention, advancement, and inclusive culture, to measure their progress in fostering equitable and family-friendly environments.

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SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

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