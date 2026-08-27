

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $282.00 million, or $6.55 per share. This compares with $260.87 million, or $5.78 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $3.035 billion from $2.788 billion last year.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $282.00 Mln. vs. $260.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.55 vs. $5.78 last year. -Revenue: $3.035 Bln vs. $2.788 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 28.70 To $ 29.00 Full year revenue guidance: 6.7 % To 7.2 %



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