

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GAP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $501 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $216 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Gap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $190 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to $3.651 billion from $3.725 billion last year.



Gap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $501 Mln. vs. $216 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $3.651 Bln vs. $3.725 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: 1.5 % To 2.5 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.35 To $ 2.45 Full year revenue guidance: 1 % To 1.5 %



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