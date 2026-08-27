Emerging Growth Research Issues Updated Press Release Announcing Company-Sponsored Research on SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research, LLC ("Emerging Growth Research" or "EGR") today announced the release of its company-sponsored research quarterly update on SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC), which, together with its subsidiaries, provides management services to cosmetic treatment centers via a franchise model in Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, and the United States.

This release is being issued as an updated version of EGR's previously published press release regarding its Q2:26 Quarterly Update on SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated. The updated release is intended to clarify the company-sponsored nature of the research and provide additional disclosure regarding EGR's financial relationship with the Company.

The Q2:26 Quarterly Update reviews SBC's recent financial and operational performance, its continued post-2025 revenue recovery, and the Company's expanding AI-driven operations, global expansion, and Wellness 2.0/Longevity initiatives.

Key Highlights

Revenue Growth Recovery -- SBC's revenue increased approximately 13% year-over-year in Q2:26 to $49.2 million, reflecting recovery from the 2025 franchising fee reduction and the addition of acquired Waqoo operations, with sequential quarterly revenue growth of approximately 14%.

Improved Profitability -- Operating profit increased approximately 30% year-over-year in Q2:26, reflecting broad revenue growth and the inclusion of Waqoo operations, while gross profit rose to $36.0 million from $30.0 million in the prior-year period.

AI-Driven Growth Initiatives -- Management expects increased AI efforts at the clinic level in H2:26 to contribute up to $15 million in additional revenue, supporting a virtuous cycle of customer experience and operational efficiency improvements.

Global Expansion -- SBC continues to expand internationally, including the acquisition of AHH in Singapore, a partnership with BLEZ ASIA in Thailand, and an equity investment and partnership with Orange Twist in the United States, alongside continued clinic growth in Japan, where the Company now operates 287 clinics.

Strong Balance Sheet -- SBC ended Q2:26 with $185 million in cash on the balance sheet against just $38 million in total debt, representing a Debt/Book Equity ratio of 14%.

Improving Trading Liquidity -- SBC has taken steps to increase free float and trading liquidity, including becoming a Russell 3000 company and partially reducing its founder's concentrated ownership position.

The full Q2:26 Quarterly Update from Emerging Growth Research is available at:

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1213740/sbcq226quarterly-update-082426.pdf

Or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/sbc/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides management services to cosmetic treatment centers via a franchise model in Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, and the United States. Revenue is sourced from six segments: Franchising, Procurement, Management Services, Rental, Other, and Waqoo. The Company was founded in 2000. For more information, please visit the Company's website.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research, LLC ("EGR") is a research firm focused on emerging growth companies, including small-, micro- and nano-cap companies across healthcare, biotechnology, energy, metals and mining, technology and other emerging industries. EGR provides research reports, quarterly updates, flash reports and other investor-focused content covering emerging growth companies.

Emerging Growth Research also provides company-sponsored research services. The research referenced in this press release is company-sponsored research.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated's business operations, financial performance, revenue projections, AI-driven growth initiatives, global expansion plans, M&A activity, and future growth expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to, the timing and impact of AI efforts on top- and bottom-line results, Japanese market and franchisee concentration, limited international experience in markets targeted for global M&A, the Company's relatively small share free float, and the Company's ability to successfully execute its growth strategy.

Disclosure

This report was prepared for institutional and professional investors ONLY, and it is also known as Company Sponsored Research ("CSR"). Collectively, however ("EGR Report(s)").

Be advised that this EGR Report is being provided by Emerging Growth Research LLC (EGR) solely for informational purposes, is not the opinion of EmergingGrowth.com (EG), should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities, and should not be considered in any decision to buy or sell any security mentioned within the EGR Reports. All information contained in the EGR Report as well as on the EmergingGrowth.com website is obtained from sources believed to be reliable but not guaranteed to be accurate or all-inclusive, timely, or correct. The information includes certain forward-looking statements, which may be affected by unforeseen circumstances and / or certain risks. Because EGR is compensated as detailed herein and EG receives Licensing fees from EGR, as also detailed herein, EG and EGR have a conflict of interest and strongly urge you to consult your own independent financial, investment, tax, and legal advisors prior to purchasing or selling any securities mentioned herein.

The analyst that has prepared and is responsible for the content of this report has stated that neither he/she, nor any of his/her associates both professional and personal, to the best of his/her knowledge have no personal or professional relationship with any of the companies or principals of any companies mentioned within, other than providing services that EGR may offer.

EGR is being compensated by the subject Company of this report. EGR was paid twenty-five thousand dollars and does not expect to receive an additional amount over the following 12 months. EGR may have also received additional past compensation, EGR may receive future compensation, and EG may receive compensation for additional services such as presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference or investor or public relations services, details about which can be found in the full disclosure, here: https://EmergingGrowth.com/sbc-egr-report-disclosure/.

It is the intent of EGR to provide continuing coverage on a quarterly basis, or otherwise for the subject Company of this report; however, EGR and EG will not notify readers of this report if coverage by EGR, for any reason is terminated.

The reader or user of this content agrees that neither EGR and / or EG nor the analysts, directors, officers, employees, representatives, independent contractors, agents or affiliates of EGR and EG shall be liable or held liable for any omissions, errors, or inaccuracies, regardless of cause, foreseeability, or the lack of timeliness of this or any of our other reports to users. This lack of liability extends to direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, losses, lost income, lost profit, or opportunity costs.

Again, all information contained herein should be independently verified by your own research and your own independent financial, investment, tax, and legal advisors prior to purchasing or selling any securities mentioned herein.

In addition to the specific disclosures mentioned herein, you are encouraged to read our general disclosure here: EmergingGrowth.com/Disclosure.

Rating Definitions

Buy, 30% or greater price appreciation in the next 12 months.

Buy-Extended, near-term EPS and/or revenue horizon is challenging with strong long-term appreciation possibility.

Buy-Emerging, initial stages with low revenue and the potential for large returns with higher risk and volatility.

Hold, perform similar to market.

Sell, 30% or more decline in the next 12 months.

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No part of this material may be copied, photocopied, or duplicated in any form by any means or redistributed without the prior written consent of Emerging Growth Research LLC.© Copyright 2026 Emerging Growth Research LLC

SOURCE: SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC_Q2.26_Quarterly Update 08.24.26

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/emerging-growth-research-issues-updated-press-release-announcing-comp-1213740