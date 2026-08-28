Sigenergy Delivers Strong H1 2026 Performance as AI-Driven Energy Innovation Powers Global Growth

Revenue Surges over 261% YoY as Profitability Improves, Strengthening Global Intelligent Energy Leadership

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd. has just announced its interim results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026.

During the reporting period, the Company posted revenue of RMB 9.87 billion (around US$1.46 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 261.2%. Profit for the period reached RMB 2.43 billion, up 201% year-on-year. Non-IFRS adjusted net profit stood at RMB 2.49 billion, rising 135.8% year-on-year. Net cash generated from operating activities totalled RMB 1.97 billion, a 337.9% year-on-year surge.

In terms of products, the Sigen energy storage series remained the primary growth driver, generating revenue of RMB 9.3 billion, accounting for 94.2% of total revenue and increasing 267.1% year-on-year. Revenue from smart energy gateways reached RMB 358 million, up 181.5% year-on-year, while other energy products recorded revenue of RMB 219 million, representing a 195.0% year-on-year increase.

Residential Solutions: Expanding the Smart Home Energy Ecosystem

Driven by its visionary "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy introduced four major product innovations-SigenStor Neo, the next-generation all-in-one ESS, SigenFlux heat pumps, Sigen EVAC 2 smart EV chargers, and SigenMate micro energy storage systems during the first half, creating a unified, highly efficient powerhouse that seamlessly generates, stores, optimizes, and protects home energy.

Designed to support greater household energy independence, SigenStor Neo adopts a highly integrated architecture that combines the inverter, battery, PCS, EMS and energy gateway within a single system. SigenFlux integrates thermal management with Sigenergy's PV and energy storage ecosystem, enabling intelligent coordination of household heating, cooling and electricity consumption. Leveraging V2X capabilities, Sigen EVAC 2 enables EVs to function as dispatchable household energy assets. For apartments and smaller homes, the plug-and-play SigenMate lowers the barriers to residential energy storage adoption.

Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Solutions: Multi-Dimensional Matrix Expansion

In the first half, Sigenergy enriched its C&I energy matrix to address diverse commercial demands, with a focus on flexibility, cost efficiency, scalability and safety.

The modular SigenStack utilizes a DC-coupled architecture to reduce equipment investment and overall costs, fulfilling modular commercial storage demands and enabling precise energy management. Its stackable, plug-and-play design eliminates complex wiring and simplifies installation and commissioning.

The new cabinet-style SigenCube delivers a highly integrated solution engineered for more compact installations and optimized thermal management. Built for high scalability and reliable operation across demanding environments, SigenCube supports up to 100 units in parallel, enabling flexible system expansion to meet the energy requirements of large-scale industrial and commercial applications.

Large-Scale Energy: Entering the Utility-Scale Energy Storage Market with Full-Lifecycle Solutions

During the reporting period, Sigenergy extended the technological capabilities developed in the residential energy storage market into large-scale energy applications, marking its full entry into the global utility-scale energy storage and power generation market.

The Company's large-scale portfolio includes the SigenTerra utility-scale energy storage system, utility-scale PV inverters and SigenMVT medium-voltage transformer station system, complemented by the SigenInsite intelligent operations and maintenance platform.

AI Empowers Energy: Advancing the "AI in All" Global Strategy

During the reporting period, Sigenergy further advanced its global "AI in All" strategy and launched SigenAgent, the industry-first all-domain AI agent designed to redefine AI-powered energy management.

Its AI agent squad-Energy Manager, System Doctor, Power Trader and Business Assistant-supports key applications across home energy, power station O&M, power trading and enterprise energy management, making complex energy tasks simpler and more efficient.

Energy Manager: Users simply set macro targets-such as lowering utility bills or securing backup power-and the system automatically configures and runs the hardware.

System Doctor: Replaces manual logs with "second-level diagnosis." A single command triggers an immediate, station-wide scan that pinpoints system anomalies and reports root causes, drastically lowering maintenance overhead.

Power Trader: Maximizes revenue for storage assets in highly volatile, high-frequency electricity markets by optimizing real-time trading and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) responses.

Business Assistant: Links directly to enterprise data lakes to dissolve information silos across production and delivery, providing clear, data-driven operational recommendations.

In June, the company globally rolled out mySigen App 4.0 powered with SigenAgent, enhancing intelligent energy management capabilities through AI algorithms and energy data analytics.

Technology Leadership, Smart ManufacturingBuilds Long-Term Competitive Advantage

Innovation lies at the heart of the Company's sustained growth.

Sigenergy boosted its R&D investment by 62.9% year-on-year in H1 2026. Through continual research and development, the company has established a core technology system covering power electronics, battery management systems (BMS), smart charging and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), cloud computing and AI, virtual grid, as well as advanced manufacturing, testing and product safety design.

On the smart manufacturing front, the Nantong Smart Energy Hub, officially commissioned in March 2026, represents a major milestone in Sigenergy's global intelligent manufacturing strategy. The facility supports annual production capacity exceeding 300,000 units of inverters and energy storage PACKs, integrating R&D, manufacturing and digital management capabilities. In June 2026, construction kicked off for Phase?II of the Nantong Smart Energy Hub as well as a joint-venture project for energy-storage-system structural components.

Outlook: Building Global Leadership in Intelligent Energy

The global energy transition continues to unlock significant growth opportunities. Upholding long-term thinking, Sigenergy will focus on:

- Expanding its full-scenario energy solutions across residential, C&I and large-scale applications;

- Advancing AI-powered energy management through SigenAgent, mySigen App and SigenCloud Platform;

- Strengthening intelligent manufacturing through automation, digitalisation and operational excellence;

- Accelerating global localisation by expanding overseas sales, service capabilities and partner ecosystems.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (6656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded across photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter and more efficient energy solutions for households and businesses worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.sigenergy.com

Media Contact

Tracy Li

Email: tracy.li@sigenergy.com

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