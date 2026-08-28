Fosun International Reports 1H2026 Results: Total Revenue RMB86.96 Billion, Net Profit RMB1.72 Billion

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27 August 2026, Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International"), together with its subsidiaries ("Fosun" or the "Group"), announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the "Reporting Period").

In the first half of 2026, Fosun continued to advance its business streamlining and core business-focused strategy. Powered by the twin engines of innovation and globalization, the operational quality of its core industries, including pharmaceuticals and healthcare, insurance and finance, and cultural tourism and consumer businesses, steadily improved and gained collective momentum, driving a notable increase in profitability.

During the Reporting Period, the Group's total revenue reached RMB86.96 billion, remaining broadly stable despite the continued divestment of non-strategic and non-core assets; industrial operation profit reached RMB3.69 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 17%; and profit attributable to owners of the parent reached RMB1.72 billion, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 160.3%.

During the Reporting Period, Fosun's asset base remained solid, with its subsidiaries Fosun Pharma, Yuyuan, Fosun Insurance Portugal (Fidelidade), and Fosun's Tourism segment generating a total revenue of RMB63.88 billion, accounting for 73.5% of the Group's total revenue.

Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, said: "Over the past few years, Fosun has steadfastly advanced its business streamlining and core business-focused strategy, and completed a systematic realignment of 'repairing the roof on a sunny day'. The strong earnings recovery we delivered in the first half of this year validates our strategic direction and sustained focus. Fosun has now returned to a growth trajectory and is well-positioned to accelerate its growth going forward."

Supported by its business presence and profound operations in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide, Fosun comprehensively advanced its strategy of "Combining Global Resources with China's Capabilities", deeply integrating China's manufacturing capabilities, service capabilities, and innovation dividends with the global market. In the first half of 2026, overseas revenue reached RMB49.16 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.3%. Its share of total revenue rose by 3 percentage points to 56.5%, underscoring the success of its globalization strategy.

In the first half of 2026, Fosun remained committed to innovation-driven development, fully embraced AI applications, accelerated the conversion of its technology innovations into tangible value, and continued to enhance operational efficiency. During the Reporting Period, Fosun's investment in technology innovation reached RMB4.2 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.7%. Its global innovation system integrating "independent R&D + investment incubation + ecosystem collaboration" continued to gain momentum, fostering a series of globally competitive innovations.

Meanwhile, Fosun adhered to proactive and prudent liquidity and debt management, maintaining sufficient liquidity buffer. During the Reporting Period, the Group generated proceeds equivalent to more than RMB12.0 billion from the divestment of non-strategic and non-core assets. As at 30 June 2026, cash, bank balances and term deposits amounted to RMB61.214 billion, an increase compared to the end of 2025; the total debt to total capital ratio was 55.7%, a further decrease compared to the end of 2025. A healthy debt ratio and ample cash reserves strengthen the Group's risk resilience while also enhancing its capacity to seize investment opportunities.

During the Reporting Period, Fosun continued to gain international recognition for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Its MSCI ESG rating was upgraded to the highest rating of AAA. It was once again included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2026 and ranked among the top 1% in the Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2026. In addition, its FTSE Russell ESG score remained above the global industry and Chinese corporate averages. It was selected as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fifth consecutive year.

Looking ahead, Guo Guangchang said: "The earnings recovery we delivered in the first half of the year was no coincidence. It was the result of Fosun's long-term commitment and sustained focus on its core businesses. Going forward, we will continue to advance innovation-driven and global development in industries where we have established competitive advantages. With a clear path ahead, we are confident that we can steadily restore annual profit to the RMB10 billion level."

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