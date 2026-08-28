

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. (HNORY, HVN.AX) reported Friday higher profit in fiscal 2026, driven by increased system sales. Further, the home furnishings and electronics retailer lifted dividend.



In the year, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 2.0 percent to A$528.46 million from A$518.02 million in the prior year.



Earnings per share rose to 42.36 cents from 41.50 cents a year ago. Profit before tax climbed 4.9 percent to A$790.29 million from A$753.10 million previously.



Adjusted profit before tax increased 10.9 percent to A$654.69 million from A$590.36 million in the prior year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA increased 5.0 percent to A$1.18 billion from A$1.13 billion a year ago.



The company reported total system sales revenue of A$9.636 billion, up 3.1 percent from A$9.350 billion last year. System sales comprised A$6.58 billion in aggregated Australian franchisee sales revenue, up 2.4 percent from last year, as well as A$3.05 billion in overseas company-operated sales revenue.



Comparable franchisee sales grew 2.4 percent to A$6.55 billion.



Further, the Board recommended payment of a fully-franked final dividend of 13.0 cents per share to be paid on November 12 to shareholders registered on October 7.



Total dividends per share on a fully-franked basis increased 3.8 percent to 27.5 cents per share from 26.5 cents a year ago.



In Australia, Harvey Norman shares were trading at A$4.4200, down 1.78 percent.



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