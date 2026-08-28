

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential plc (PUK, PRU.L, 2378.HK, K6S.SI), a life insurance provider, announced that its unit Prudential Corp. Holdings Ltd. has sold a 2.0% stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. through an open-market transaction. The resultant proceeds of the sale are the equivalent of $0.3 billion.



The final realised price for the sale was 3,065 Indian Rupees per share. As mentioned in the company's half year results for 2026 released on August 27, the net proceeds are to be returned to Prudential shareholders in the form of a share buyback.



Prudential shares closed Thursday's trading 2.50 percent lower on the London Stock Exchange at 1013.50 pence, and 2.01% lower on the NYSE at $27.73.



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