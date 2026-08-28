Advanced detector technology integrated within the Flexible Combined Imager will help deliver more precise and more frequent observations from one of the world's most advanced geostationary meteorological satellite systems.

Teledyne Space Imaging, a leading supplier of space-qualified imaging sensors, focal plane arrays and integrated camera systems, has announced the successful launch of the Meteosat Third Generation Imager-2 (MTG-I2) satellite, which carries a Teledyne Space Imaging CIS111 detector within its Flexible Combined Imager (FCI) instrument. MTG-I2 launched on Ariane 6 at 21:11 BST on August 27 from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.

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CIS111 imaging sensor aboard MTG-I2

This marks another milestone for the Meteosat Third Generation (MTG) programme, one of the most advanced geostationary meteorological satellite systems ever developed. Operated by EUMETSAT, this new generation of geostationary satellites deliver greater meteorological capability, providing more detailed and more frequent observations from geostationary orbit. The system will help forecasters track the development of severe weather in near real time, improve numerical weather prediction models and, for the first time, support continuous lightning detection across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and surrounding waters. These capabilities will help meteorological services provide earlier and more accurate warnings of high impact weather events while contributing to long term climate monitoring.

MTG-I2 follows the successful launch of MTG-I1, now known as Meteosat-12, in December 2022, continuing Teledyne Space Imaging's contribution to the Meteosat Third Generation programme through its CIS111 detector technology.

"Developing detector technology for a mission such as MTG requires a careful balance of performance, reliability and resilience," said Jérôme Pratlong, designer of the CIS111 and Head of Strategy Technology at Teledyne Space Imaging. "The CIS111 was specifically engineered to meet the demanding requirements of continuous Earth observation from geostationary orbit, incorporating a unique large pixel architecture and radiation hardened design. The launch of MTG-I2 marks another important milestone for the MTG programme and for the Teledyne Space Imaging team, and we look forward to supporting the delivery of critical meteorological and environmental data for years to come."

FCI is designed to deliver frequent, high-resolution observations of the Earth from geostationary orbit. At its heart is the CIS111, a five channel, large pixel, programmable, radiation hardened integrated sensor assembly developed by Teledyne Space Imaging. The detector features very large rhombus shaped pixels measuring up to 100 x 100 microns, rather than the conventional square pixel architecture commonly used in imaging sensors which improves the imaging resolution for the particular application of MTG-I2. The device also incorporates a proprietary black coating process developed by Teledyne Space Imaging to minimise internal reflections and optimise image performance.

MTG-I2 is the second of four Meteosat Third Generation Imager (MTG-I) satellites planned for the constellation, with the remaining two satellites currently scheduled for launch in 2032 and 2036. As the constellation continues to expand, it will provide critical observations that support weather forecasting, climate science, disaster response, aviation safety and a wide range of environmental services worldwide.

About Teledyne Space Imaging

Teledyne Space Imaging of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has a distinguished legacy in developing space-qualified imaging sensors, focal plane arrays, and integrated camera systems for leading space agencies and observatories including NASA, ESA, JAXA, and KASA. Its heritage spans more than 250 space projects, along with a wide range of commercial space applications. Teledyne Space Imaging designs, tests and manufactures a range of CCD, CMOS, and IR detectors with optical filters and package options to meet every performance requirement.

About Teledyne

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com

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