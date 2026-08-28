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WKN: A3DS0H | ISIN: GB00BM8PJY71 | Ticker-Symbol: RYSD
Xetra
27.08.26 | 17:37
7,918 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Großbritannien 100
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7,9207,93410:49
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 09:00 Uhr
148 Leser
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SAAB AB: Saab receives order for RBS 70 NG from Finland

Saab has signed a contract and received an initial order from The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command for deliveries of the RBS 70 NG air defence solution. The order value is SEK 1.2 billion

The new contract also enables Finland to place additional future orders for the RBS 70 NG as well as training, spare parts and maintenance equipment.

"We are proud to continue supporting Finland's Defence Forces and contributing to keeping the nation's skies safe. With RBS 70 NG, Finland will receive a state-of-the art short-range air defence capability to effectively meet evolving aerial threats," says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's business area Dynamics.

The Finnish Defence Forces has been a user of the previous version of RBS 70 since 2008. The latest generation, RBS 70 NG, features the unjammable laser-guided missile while also adding a range of new capabilities, such as an automatic target tracker and built-in night capability which further increase hit probability and enhance operational use.

Contact

Saab Press Centre
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com


Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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