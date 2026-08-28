SAAB AB: Saab receives order for RBS 70 NG from Finland

Saab has signed a contract and received an initial order from The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command for deliveries of the RBS 70 NG air defence solution. The order value is SEK 1.2 billion

The new contract also enables Finland to place additional future orders for the RBS 70 NG as well as training, spare parts and maintenance equipment.

"We are proud to continue supporting Finland's Defence Forces and contributing to keeping the nation's skies safe. With RBS 70 NG, Finland will receive a state-of-the art short-range air defence capability to effectively meet evolving aerial threats," says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's business area Dynamics.

The Finnish Defence Forces has been a user of the previous version of RBS 70 since 2008. The latest generation, RBS 70 NG, features the unjammable laser-guided missile while also adding a range of new capabilities, such as an automatic target tracker and built-in night capability which further increase hit probability and enhance operational use.

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Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

