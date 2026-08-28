Rejlers AB: Rejlers investigates energy hub in Vallvik - nuclear power, hydrogen and wind power in a common energy system

Rejlers has been commissioned by the Municipality of Söderhamn to carry out a feasibility study on a possible energy hub in Vallvik. The study will show how small modular reactors, offshore wind power, hydrogen production and existing industry can be linked together into a functioning energy system.

Rejlers' assignment is to produce a comprehensive basis for decision-making for a possible energy symbiosis in Vallvik. The feasibility study includes, among other things, location analyses for small modular reactors (SMRs), onshore connection of offshore wind power, hydrogen production and integration with existing industry. The work also includes analyses of land use, environmental impact, transport, risk and safety. Rejlers will identify critical factors for the feasibility of the establishment and recommend possible choices and measures.

The need for fossil-free electricity is increasing at the same time as the industry's transition is creating demand for both energy and hydrogen. In parallel, new electricity production needs to be able to be integrated with electricity grids, industry and local infrastructure. An energy hub in Vallvik could gather several of these functions in the same place. The feasibility study will show what is technically, environmentally and socio-economically possible and provide Söderhamn Municipality with a basis for decisions that may have an impact on future industrial establishments, jobs and energy supply in the region.

Rejlers contributes with expertise from several parts of the business and also collaborates with the subsidiaries Solvina and Risk Pilot. The assignment includes expertise in energy systems, nuclear technology and safety, permits and the environment, hydrogen, process integration, logistics and transport.

"The municipality is now taking the initiative for structured work for the area. By clarifying the conditions for energy supply, energy-intensive operations, infrastructure, land use and permit processes at an early stage, we want to shorten lead times and create good conditions for future investments. In the collaboration with Rejlers, we gain access to the breadth and system understanding required to see how these issues are connected and to be able to take the work forward in a well-thought-out way", says Marianne Johansson, coordinator for energy development at Söderhamn Municipality.

"The interesting thing about Vallvik is how several types of energy can work together. When nuclear power, wind power, hydrogen, electricity grids and industry meet, dependencies arise that must be managed already in the early choices. Our task is to help the municipality understand the big picture and make decisions that work in the next step as well. We also see great potential in the area for other players with energy-intensive operations", says Claes Böös, Strategic Business Developer, Connected Energy at Rejlers.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Böös, Head of Division Connected Energy, Rejlers Sverige, +46 70 274 68 16, jonas.boos@rejlers.se

Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers

Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,600 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com