Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vom Forschungstrend zum Milliardenmarkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BMNG | ISIN: SE0000123671 | Ticker-Symbol: 3RE
Frankfurt
28.08.26 | 08:01
14,740 Euro
+1,38 % +0,200
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REJLERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REJLERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,88014,98010:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 08:30 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rejlers AB: Rejlers investigates energy hub in Vallvik - nuclear power, hydrogen and wind power in a common energy system

Rejlers has been commissioned by the Municipality of Söderhamn to carry out a feasibility study on a possible energy hub in Vallvik. The study will show how small modular reactors, offshore wind power, hydrogen production and existing industry can be linked together into a functioning energy system.

Rejlers' assignment is to produce a comprehensive basis for decision-making for a possible energy symbiosis in Vallvik. The feasibility study includes, among other things, location analyses for small modular reactors (SMRs), onshore connection of offshore wind power, hydrogen production and integration with existing industry. The work also includes analyses of land use, environmental impact, transport, risk and safety. Rejlers will identify critical factors for the feasibility of the establishment and recommend possible choices and measures.

The need for fossil-free electricity is increasing at the same time as the industry's transition is creating demand for both energy and hydrogen. In parallel, new electricity production needs to be able to be integrated with electricity grids, industry and local infrastructure. An energy hub in Vallvik could gather several of these functions in the same place. The feasibility study will show what is technically, environmentally and socio-economically possible and provide Söderhamn Municipality with a basis for decisions that may have an impact on future industrial establishments, jobs and energy supply in the region.

Rejlers contributes with expertise from several parts of the business and also collaborates with the subsidiaries Solvina and Risk Pilot. The assignment includes expertise in energy systems, nuclear technology and safety, permits and the environment, hydrogen, process integration, logistics and transport.

"The municipality is now taking the initiative for structured work for the area. By clarifying the conditions for energy supply, energy-intensive operations, infrastructure, land use and permit processes at an early stage, we want to shorten lead times and create good conditions for future investments. In the collaboration with Rejlers, we gain access to the breadth and system understanding required to see how these issues are connected and to be able to take the work forward in a well-thought-out way", says Marianne Johansson, coordinator for energy development at Söderhamn Municipality.

"The interesting thing about Vallvik is how several types of energy can work together. When nuclear power, wind power, hydrogen, electricity grids and industry meet, dependencies arise that must be managed already in the early choices. Our task is to help the municipality understand the big picture and make decisions that work in the next step as well. We also see great potential in the area for other players with energy-intensive operations", says Claes Böös, Strategic Business Developer, Connected Energy at Rejlers.

For further information, please contact:
Jonas Böös, Head of Division Connected Energy, Rejlers Sverige, +46 70 274 68 16, jonas.boos@rejlers.se
Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers
Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,600 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.