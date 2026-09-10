Rejlers AB: Rejlers selected for Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency framework agreement for surveying and modelling services

Rejlers has been selected as a framework agreement partner to the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency for surveying and modelling services for road and railway projects across Finland. The framework agreement covers the period 2026-2029 and continues a long-standing cooperation with the agency.

The agreement covers a broad range of surveying and modelling services supporting the planning, implementation and quality assurance of transport infrastructure projects. The services include the establishment and maintenance of survey control networks, laser scanning, aerial imaging, and the production of terrain models and base maps.

Accurate surveying and modelling data provides an important basis for the planning and construction of road and railway infrastructure, contributing to efficient project delivery, quality and safety.

Through SGM Consulting, part of Rejlers since February 2026, Rejlers was selected as one of six service providers under the framework agreement. This marks the third consecutive framework agreement for surveying services with the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency.

"This is an important framework agreement with broad scope across Finland's road and rail network. It continues our long-standing cooperation with the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency and gives us the opportunity to contribute our expertise from the early planning stages of infrastructure projects through to implementation," says Mika Jääskeläinen, CEO and Business Director of SGM Consulting, part of Rejlers.

SGM Consulting became part of Rejlers in February 2026, strengthening Rejlers' expertise in surveying, modelling and infrastructure services in Finland.

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Vaahersalo, CEO, Rejlers Finland, + 358 44 425 3143, mikko.vaahersalo@rejlers.fi

Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers

Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,600 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com