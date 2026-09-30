Rejlers AB: Rejlers plans capacity-enhancing measures on the Bergslagsbanan

Rejlers has been commissioned by the Swedish Transport Administration to design capacity-enhancing measures at Gräsberg's operating site on the Bergslagsbanan line between Borlänge and Ludvika. The conversion will make it possible for 750-metre-long freight trains to meet at the station, thereby contributing to increased capacity and more efficient freight transport by rail.

Freight traffic between Borlänge and Ludvika is currently limited by the fact that the meeting stations are not dimensioned for current and future train lengths. At Gräsberg, the deviating main track will therefore be extended southwards and new switches will be planned. The solution will make it possible for longer freight trains to meet, while at the same time allowing the trains to maintain a minimum of 80 km/h on the deviating main track.

Rejlers is responsible for design and coordination within the railways, electricity, signalling, telecommunications (BEST) and land areas. The assignment also includes tender documents and construction documents for the execution contract, technical safety management and the handling of the approval process. At the same time, consideration is given to cultural-historical remains and the species-rich railway environment along the route.

A key prerequisite is that traffic should be affected as little as possible during the reconstruction. The work is carried out within limited times on tracks, and the connection takes place during a total shutdown. Constructability, technology and implementation are therefore handled as a whole already in the design phase.

Longer freight trains can transport more goods with fewer train movements and are part of the Swedish Transport Administration's work for longer, heavier and larger trains. Increased capacity on the Bergslagsbanan will create the conditions for more robust and efficient freight traffic and strengthen the railway's ability to take a larger share of freight transport.

"We are pleased with the confidence from the Swedish Transport Administration and look forward to contributing to increased capacity on the Bergslagsbanan. Gräsberg is an assignment that requires coordination between many types of technology, while at the same time keeping the impact on traffic during the reconstruction as small as possible. These are conditions where our collective railway expertise will come in handy", says Hamzeh Hassoun, Business Area Manager Railways, Rejlers Sweden.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Johansson, Head of the Infrastructure Division, Rejlers Sweden, +46 72 211 65 17, johan.johansson@rejlers.se

Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers

Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,600 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com