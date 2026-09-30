Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BMNG | ISIN: SE0000123671 | Ticker-Symbol: 3RE
Frankfurt
30.09.26 | 08:03
12,360 Euro
-0,64 % -0,080
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REJLERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REJLERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,32012,40013:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 08:30 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rejlers AB: Rejlers plans capacity-enhancing measures on the Bergslagsbanan

Rejlers has been commissioned by the Swedish Transport Administration to design capacity-enhancing measures at Gräsberg's operating site on the Bergslagsbanan line between Borlänge and Ludvika. The conversion will make it possible for 750-metre-long freight trains to meet at the station, thereby contributing to increased capacity and more efficient freight transport by rail.

Freight traffic between Borlänge and Ludvika is currently limited by the fact that the meeting stations are not dimensioned for current and future train lengths. At Gräsberg, the deviating main track will therefore be extended southwards and new switches will be planned. The solution will make it possible for longer freight trains to meet, while at the same time allowing the trains to maintain a minimum of 80 km/h on the deviating main track.

Rejlers is responsible for design and coordination within the railways, electricity, signalling, telecommunications (BEST) and land areas. The assignment also includes tender documents and construction documents for the execution contract, technical safety management and the handling of the approval process. At the same time, consideration is given to cultural-historical remains and the species-rich railway environment along the route.

A key prerequisite is that traffic should be affected as little as possible during the reconstruction. The work is carried out within limited times on tracks, and the connection takes place during a total shutdown. Constructability, technology and implementation are therefore handled as a whole already in the design phase.

Longer freight trains can transport more goods with fewer train movements and are part of the Swedish Transport Administration's work for longer, heavier and larger trains. Increased capacity on the Bergslagsbanan will create the conditions for more robust and efficient freight traffic and strengthen the railway's ability to take a larger share of freight transport.

"We are pleased with the confidence from the Swedish Transport Administration and look forward to contributing to increased capacity on the Bergslagsbanan. Gräsberg is an assignment that requires coordination between many types of technology, while at the same time keeping the impact on traffic during the reconstruction as small as possible. These are conditions where our collective railway expertise will come in handy", says Hamzeh Hassoun, Business Area Manager Railways, Rejlers Sweden.

For further information, please contact:
Johan Johansson, Head of the Infrastructure Division, Rejlers Sweden, +46 72 211 65 17, johan.johansson@rejlers.se
Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers
Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,600 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.