Intrum: Intrum strengthens financial position in second quarter with successful capital raise

Intrum AB (publ), Europe's leading provider of credit management services, reports continued execution of its Intrum 2030 strategy during the second quarter. The company took important steps to strengthen its balance sheet and improve financial flexibility. Within Servicing, Traditional markets continued to grow, but weaker developments in Specialised markets weighed on Servicing income and make broadly flat income in 2026 harder to achieve. In response, Intrum is accelerating its Operational Excellence programme to further address its cost base and operational performance.

Key consolidated financial highlights for Q2 2026 (Q2 2025)

Total income amounted to SEK 4,053m (4,206)



Total costs decreased to SEK 2,999m (3,058)

EBIT amounted to SEK 1,137m (1,326)



RTM adjusted Servicing EBIT margin was 25% (23)



Servicing leverage ratio was 6.2x, compared with 5.7x at year-end 2025, and overall leverage was 4.8x

Johan Åkerblom, President & CEO of Intrum AB, said:

"During the second quarter, we continued to execute on our Intrum 2030 strategy. The SEK 7.5 billion fully guaranteed capital raise and 2.4 billion portfolio sale supports our deleveraging and provides a stronger financial platform for the continued execution of our strategy. As a direct result, Intrum has received credit rating upgrades from both Moody's and S&P.

"Within Servicing, we continued to grow our Traditional markets and client retention remained strong. We also see increasing demand from investors looking for experienced servicing partners, creating opportunities for additional servicing volumes.

"At the same time, weaker-than-expected developments in some markets weighed on Servicing income, and it is more challenging to achieve broadly flat income in 2026. We are not satisfied with the income development and, in addition to onging income initiatives, we are accelerating Operational Excellence as a concrete response to further address our cost base and operational performance.

"Within Investing, collection performance was in line with forecast and we are now working to increase investment volumes while maintaining strict pricing discipline. There is still much work to be done and we remain confident that consistent delivery on our strategy will strengthen Intrum and improve our ability to create sustainable long-term value."

Presentation of the interim report

Johan Åkerblom, President & CEO, and Masih Yazdi, CFO, will present the Q2 2026 results, followed by a Q&A session, in a webcast with teleconference at 09:00 CET. The conference will be held in English.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use this link. Via the webcast, you can ask questions in writing.

To participate via teleconference, please register here. Following registration, you will receive dial-in details and a conference ID. This format allows participants to ask questions verbally.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Annie Ho, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations

ir@intrum.com

Media Inquiries:

Kristin Andersson, External Communications Director

+46 70 585 78 18

kristin.andersson@intrum.com

About Intrum

Intrum is Europe's leading provider of credit management services, operating in 20 markets. We support millions of individuals in improving financial health whilst helping businesses to get paid. With a century of experience, around 9,000 employees serving 70,000 companies, Intrum enables sustainable payments by combining technology, empathy, and a human-centered approach.



The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.intrum.com.

This information is information that Intrum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-28 07:00 CEST.