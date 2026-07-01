Intrum: Intrum's rights issue oversubscribed

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

The subscription period in Intrum AB's (publ) ("Intrum" or the "Company") fully guaranteed rights issue ended on 29 June 2026. The final outcome shows that 2,343,530,394 shares, corresponding to approximately 96.3 per cent of the offered shares, have been subscribed for with subscription rights. The remaining 89,724,240 shares have been allotted to investors who subscribed for shares without subscription rights. The rights issue is therefore fully subscribed and Intrum will, through the rights issue, raise proceeds of approximately SEK 6 billion before issue costs.

The final outcome shows that 2,343,530,394 shares, corresponding to approximately 96.3 percent of the offered shares, have been subscribed for with subscription rights. The remaining 89,724,240 shares have, in accordance with the principles described in the prospectus published by Intrum on 12 June 2026, been allotted to investors who subscribed for shares without subscription rights. In aggregate, the final outcome of the rights issue indicates that the subscription by exercise of subscription rights and the applications for subscription without subscription rights correspond to approximately 139.2 percent of the offered shares. The rights issue is therefore fully subscribed and no guarantee commitments have been utilised.

Through the rights issue, Intrum's share capital will increase by approximately SEK 57,969,858.40 and the total number of shares in Intrum will increase by 2,433,254,634 shares. Following the rights issue and the directed issue of approximately SEK 1.5 billion, the number of shares will amount to 3,181,744,995 and the share capital to approximately SEK 75,799,967.336526.

The last day of trading in paid subscribed shares (Sw. betalda tecknade aktier) on Nasdaq Stockholm is 6 July 2026. New shares subscribed for with or without subscription rights are expected to start trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on or around 14 July 2026.

Advisors

Deutsche Bank AG and DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB are acting as Joint Global Co-ordinators and Joint Bookrunners on the rights issue. Milbank and Kanter are acting as legal advisors to Intrum. A&O Shearman and Roschier are acting as legal advisors to Deutsche Bank AG and DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.



For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Annie Ho, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations

ir@intrum.com

Media Inquiries

Brunswick Group (as advisers to Intrum)

Oscar Karlsson, Partner, Stockholm

okarlsson@brunswickgroup.com

+46709627842



Joe Caldwell, Director, London

jcaldwell@brunswickgroup.com

+447834502448

Important notice

This press release and the information herein is not for publication, release or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore or South Africa or any other state or jurisdiction in which publication, release or distribution would be unlawful or where such action would require additional prospectuses, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law.

The press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire, or subscribe for, any of the securities mentioned herein (collectively, the "Securities") or any other financial instruments in Intrum AB (publ) ("Intrum"). Any offer in respect of any securities in connection with the Rights Issue will only be made through the prospectus, which has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen), that Intrum published on 12 June 2026 on www.intrum.com (the "Prospectus"). Before investing in any securities in the Rights Issue, persons viewing this announcement should ensure that they fully understand and accept the risks which will be set out in the Prospectus, if published. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. No offer will be made to, nor application forms will be approved from, subscribers (including shareholders), or persons acting on behalf of subscribers, in any jurisdiction where applications for such subscription would contravene applicable laws or regulations, or would require additional prospectuses, filings, or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law. Measures in violation of the restrictions may constitute a breach of relevant securities laws.

None of the Securities have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with applicable other securities laws. There will not be any public offering of any of the Securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this press release is directed only at, and communicated only to, persons who are "qualified investors" (as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024) who: (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on the information included in this press release or use it as basis for taking any action. In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity that this press release relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons.

This press release is not a prospectus or product disclosure statement or other disclosure statement under the Corporations Act 2001 of the Commonwealth of Australia ("Corporations Act") and does not constitute a recommendation to acquire, an invitation to apply for, an offer to apply for or buy, an offer to arrange the issue or sale of, or an offer for issue or sale of, any securities in Australia, except as set out below. This press release has not been prepared specifically for Australian investors and is not required to, and does not purport to, include all of the information which would be required in a prospectus or product disclosure statement under the Corporations Act. The company has not authorised or taken any action to prepare or lodge with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") an Australian law compliant prospectus or product disclosure statement.

Any offer in Australia of the securities may only be made to persons ("Exempt Investor") who are "sophisticated investors" (within the meaning of section 708(8) of the Corporations Act), "professional investors" (within the meaning of section 708(11) of the Corporations Act) or otherwise pursuant to one or more exemptions contained in section 708 of the Corporations Act so that it is lawful to offer the securities without disclosure to investors under Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Intrum's current view of future events as well as financial and operational development. Words such as "intend", "assess", "expect", "may", "plan", "estimate" and other expressions involving indications or predictions regarding future development or trends, not based on historical facts, identify forward-looking statements and reflect Intrum's beliefs and expectations and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual events and performance to differ materially from any expected future events or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice and, except as required by applicable law, Intrum does not assume any responsibility or obligation to update publicly or review any of the forward-looking statements contained in it and nor does it intend to. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. As a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual future events or otherwise.

About Intrum

Intrum is Europe's leading provider of credit management services, operating in 20 markets. We support millions of individuals in improving financial health whilst helping businesses to get paid. With a century of experience, around 9,000 employees serving 70,000 companies, Intrum enables sustainable payments by combining technology, empathy, and a human-centered approach.



The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.intrum.com.

This information is information that Intrum is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2026-07-01 08:00 CEST.