Intrum: Intrum AB (publ) publishes prospectus for the Rights Issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Intrum AB (publ) ("Intrum" or the "Company") publishes the prospectus in connection with the Company's fully guaranteed SEK 7.5 billion capital raise (the "Capital Raise") which will be effected through a directed issue of shares of approximately SEK 1.5 billion as well as a fully underwritten rights issue of approximately SEK 6 billion (the "Rights Issue"). The Capital Raise was resolved by the Board of Directors on 7 May, 2026, and approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 9 June, 2026. The prospectus relating to the Rights Issue has today been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA") (Sw. Finansinspektionen).

The prospectus relating to the Rights Issue has today, 12 June, 2026, been approved by the SFSA, and is now available on Company's website (www.intrum.com), together with all other information related to the Rights Issue. The prospectus is also held available on DNB Carnegie's website for prospectuses (https://www.carnegie.se/investment-banking/aktuella-erbjudanden/) and will be made available at the SFSA's website (www.fi.se).

Application forms for subscription of shares without subscription rights can be obtained from the Company's website and DNB Carnegie's website. For further information on how you can participate in the Rights Issue, please see section "Terms and conditions" in the prospectus.

Advisors

Deutsche Bank AG and DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB are acting as Joint Global Co-ordinators and Joint Bookrunners on the Capital Raise. Milbank and Kanter are acting as legal advisors to Intrum. A&O Shearman and Roschier are acting as legal advisers to Deutsche Bank AG and DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Annie Ho, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations

ir@intrum.com

Media Inquiries

Brunswick Group (as advisers to Intrum)

Oscar Karlsson, Partner, Stockholm

okarlsson@brunswickgroup.com

+46709627842



Joe Caldwell, Director, London

jcaldwell@brunswickgroup.com

+447834502448

Important notice

This press release and the information herein is not for publication, release or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore or South Africa or any other state or jurisdiction in which publication, release or distribution would be unlawful or where such action would require additional prospectuses, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law.

The press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire, or subscribe for, any of the securities mentioned herein (collectively, the "Securities") or any other financial instruments in Intrum AB (publ) ("Intrum"). Any offer in respect of any securities in connection with the Rights Issue will only be made through the prospectus, which has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen), that Intrum published on 12 June 2026 on www.intrum.com (the "Prospectus"). Before investing in any securities in the Rights Issue, persons viewing this announcement should ensure that they fully understand and accept the risks which will be set out in the Prospectus, if published. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. No offer will be made to, nor application forms will be approved from, subscribers (including shareholders), or persons acting on behalf of subscribers, in any jurisdiction where applications for such subscription would contravene applicable laws or regulations, or would require additional prospectuses, filings, or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law. Measures in violation of the restrictions may constitute a breach of relevant securities laws.

None of the Securities have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with applicable other securities laws. There will not be any public offering of any of the Securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this press release is directed only at, and communicated only to, persons who are "qualified investors" (as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024) who: (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on the information included in this press release or use it as basis for taking any action. In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity that this press release relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons.

This press release is not a prospectus or product disclosure statement or other disclosure statement under the Corporations Act 2001 of the Commonwealth of Australia ("Corporations Act") and does not constitute a recommendation to acquire, an invitation to apply for, an offer to apply for or buy, an offer to arrange the issue or sale of, or an offer for issue or sale of, any securities in Australia, except as set out below. This press release has not been prepared specifically for Australian investors and is not required to, and does not purport to, include all of the information which would be required in a prospectus or product disclosure statement under the Corporations Act. The Company has not authorised or taken any action to prepare or lodge with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") an Australian law compliant prospectus or product disclosure statement.

Any offer in Australia of the securities may only be made to persons ("Exempt Investor") who are "sophisticated investors" (within the meaning of section 708(8) of the Corporations Act), "professional investors" (within the meaning of section 708(11) of the Corporations Act) or otherwise pursuant to one or more exemptions contained in section 708 of the Corporations Act so that it is lawful to offer the securities without disclosure to investors under Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Intrum's current view of future events as well as financial and operational development. Words such as "intend", "assess", "expect", "may", "plan", "estimate" and other expressions involving indications or predictions regarding future development or trends, not based on historical facts, identify forward-looking statements and reflect Intrum's beliefs and expectations and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual events and performance to differ materially from any expected future events or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice and, except as required by applicable law, Intrum does not assume any responsibility or obligation to update publicly or review any of the forward-looking statements contained in it and nor does it intend to. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. As a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual future events or otherwise.

About Intrum