Intrum: Intrum resolves on a long-term incentive plan for key executives in accordance with the remuneration guidelines

In accordance with the guidelines for remuneration and other terms of employment for key executives (the "Guidelines") approved at the Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026, the board of directors of Intrum AB (publ) (the "Company") has today resolved to adopt a long-term incentive plan for 2026 ("LTIP 2026"). The LTIP 2026 has been prepared by the Remuneration Committee.

LTIP 2026 is a cash-based program whereby participants invest the cash remuneration received in shares and subscription rights in the Company in accordance with the Guidelines. The board of directors is convinced that LTIP 2026 will be beneficial for the Company's shareholders as it will contribute to the ability to retain competent employees and is expected to lead to increased dedication and motivation for the program's participants as well as create a close commitment to the Company.

Key conditions of the program are set out below:

The program will include up to 46 executive management members and key employees within the Intrum group. The CEO and other members of Intrum's executive management team, 7 persons, (Group 1) will receive up to 200 percent of their annual fixed cash salary (" Base Salary "), and other key employees, 39 persons (Group 2) will receive up to 100 percent of Base Salary.

"), and other key employees, 39 persons (Group 2) will receive up to 100 percent of Base Salary. The cash remuneration shall be used for share purchases within ten (10) trading days after pay-out and be kept for a minimum three-year period

Participants must remain employed for three years and must make a self-investment in the Company equivalent to 10 percent of the gross amount received by the participant.

The program will include conditions allowing the board of directors the right to reclaim pay-out (claw-back) if applicable conditions have not been met.

The total cost of the program, including social costs, is estimated at approximately SEK 104 million and will be fully recognised in 2026. Social costs have been calculated based on a social tax rate of 20 percent.

The program is substantially similar to the programs implemented during 2024 and 2025. As the program is cash-based it does not result in any dilution or increase in the number of outstanding shares in the Company, and no hedging measures are required or intended to be implemented in respect of the program's financial exposure.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Annie Ho, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations

ir@intrum.com

Media Inquiries:

Kristin Andersson, External Communications Director

+46 70 585 78 18

kristin.andersson@intrum.com

About Intrum